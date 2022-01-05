

















































 
























More than half of 48.5K BuCor inmates fully vaccinated
This photo release from the Bureau of Corrections shows vaccination of inmates at the New Bilibid Prison - Minimum Security Compound (NBP-MinSeCom) on November 10-11, 2021.
MANILA, Philippines — More than 25,000 Persons Deprived of Liberty or 51.95% of the 48,572 inmates in the Bureau of Corrections facilities nationwide have completed their doses against COVID-19.


Data from the bureau showed that as of January 4, 25,238 PDLs are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, while, 20,817 inmates have received one dose.



At the New Bilibid Prison, the country’s national penitentiary, the vaccination rate has gone up to 33%. The government has so far fully vaccinated 9,427 out of the 28,542 inmates in the four facilities of Bilibid.


There are also 18,204 Bilibid inmates who are waiting for their second jab.


The Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City maintains the highest vaccination rate in the seven facilities of BuCor. Of their 3,340 PDLs, 3,288 or 98.44% are fully vaccinated and nine have received their first dose.


The Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm in Occidental Mindoro also posted a high vaccination rate of 96%, with 2,350 PDLs with complete doses and two waiting for their second jab among 2,447 inmates under their custody.


The San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm in Zamboanga City meanwhile logged 713 PDLs as fully vaccinated and 1,003 as partially vaccinated out of 2,280 total PDLs under their care.


The BuCor also fully vaccinated 1,829 of the 2,714 PDLs at the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm in Palawan. There remain 873 inmates in this facility waiting for their second jab.


BuCor data also showed that 1,994 inmates at the Leyte Regional Prison, which houses 2,178 inmates, are fully vaccinated, and 136 already received their first dose.


At Davao Prison and Penal Farm, 5,082 PDLs have completed their vaccines while 590 are partially vaccinated of their total 6,512 inmate population. Vaccination however has yet to start for the 560 PDLs of the Correctional Institution for Women in Mindanao, data showed.


The data release however has yet to show whether administration of booster shots has already started for BuCor PDLs.


The bureau in December received an additional 30,000 doses following the request of the Department of Justice to include PDLs in the government’s Bayanihan Bakunahan program. — Kristine Joy Patag


 










 









