Headlines
                        
40% of BuCor's 48.5K inmates fully vaccinated
                        

                           
Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
December 20, 2021 | 10:21am

                           

                        

                                                                        
40% of BuCor's 48.5K inmates fully vaccinated
This photo posted on October 25 showed the Bureau of Corrections vaccination drive for inmates at the Minimum Security Compound of the New Bilibid Prison.
 Bureau of Corrections  /  Facebook page released
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Nearly 20,000 Persons Deprived of Liberty under the Bureau of Corrections have completed their vaccines, data from the Department of Justice showed.



There are now 19,678 out of 48,537 inmates or 40% of the total PDL population in the seven facilities of BuCor that have completed their doses against COVID-19.





There are also 24,911 inmates waiting for their second dose. This means 44,589 PDLs or 91.78% of the total inmate population have so far received a jab against COVID-19.



DOJ data also showed that the vaccination rate rose at the New Billibid Prison, the national penitentiary that houses 28,516 PDLs. There are 10,529 inmates tagged as fully vaccinated and 17,000 others who are waiting for their second jab.



The vaccination rate also climbed up in the six other facilities under BuCor management.



At the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City, 3,294 out of total 3,352 inmates have completed their doses, while six have received their first jab. With this number, the CIW has 98.27% of its PDLs fully vaccinated.



Meanwhile, the Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm in Occidental Mindoro has 1,654 PDLs with complete doses against COVID-19, and 617 as partially vaccinated. The San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm in Zamboanga City has 713 inmates fully vaccinated and 1,003 PDLs with one dose.



The Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm in Palawan has yet to log fully vaccinated inmates, but 1,705 out of its 2,304 have already received their first jab.



Data also showed that at the Leyte Regional Farm, of its 2,151 PDL population, 848 are fully vaccinated while 1,098 have one dose. The Davao Prison and Penal Farm, which houses 7,139 inmates, 2,640 have completed their jabs while 3,482 are partially vaccinated.



Following the request of the DOJ, the national government allotted an additional 30,000 doses of vaccines for BuCor inmates, as part of its Bayanihan Bakunahan program.



Justice Undersecretary Deo Marco said the bureau has already received the supply from vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. He added: “The vaccines given to BuCor should be able to cover all PDLs nationwide.”


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

