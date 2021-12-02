

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
BuCor inmates to get at least 30K jabs from national vaccination program
                        

                           
Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
December 2, 2021 | 4:51pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
BuCor inmates to get at least 30K jabs from national vaccination program
This photo posted on October 25 showed the Bureau of Corrections vaccination drive for inmates at the Minimum Security Compound of the New Bilibid Prison. 
Bureau of Corrections  /  Facebook page released
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The national government has allotted at least 30,000 vaccines to Persons Deprived of Liberty in Bureau of Corrections facilities, as part of the National Vaccination Days program, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said.



"These vaccines will be farmed out to the various prison facilities of the BuCor for administration," the justice chief told reporters on Thursday.





Guevarra had earlier asked the National Task Force against COVID-19 to include PDLs in the three-day "Bayanihan Bakunahan" program, which vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. approved in a letter dated November 25.



The national government mounted the three-day program, which started on November 30, to ramp up the country’s inoculation drive. It is also mulling another three-day vaccination program on December 15 to 17, amid fears of the Omicron coronavirus variant.



PDL vaccination not limited to 3-day period



The inoculation of PDLs however are not bound by the three-day program of the government, Guevarra said.



The justice secretary explained the bureau will receive the supply allocated to them. Administration of the vaccines however will be up to BuCor’s discretion.



“In [two to three] days the national vaccination operations center will deliver the vaccines directly to the various prison facilities of the BuCor across the country. The BuCor will provide its own vaccinators,” he added.



Latest data from the bureau showed that 9,359 out of 48,539 PDLs across the country have so far completed their doses. There are 28,286 others tagged as partially vaccinated as of November 19.



The NTF against COVID-19 has also allowed local government units to extend their operations for the national vaccination drive until Friday to sustain the momentum in rolling out shots.



As of Thursday, the government reported that 7,628,432 individuals were vaccinated against COVID-19 during the campaign, which is more than one million short of the set target. Health authorities however are hopeful for an increase in total output as more vaccinators submit data. — with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BUREAU OF CORRECTIONS
                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
                                                      MENARDO GUEVARRA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 BuCor confirms death of killer cop Nuezca
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BuCor confirms death of killer cop Nuezca


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of Corrections has confirmed the death of former cop Jonel Nuezca, who was convicted for the killing of a mother...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BuCor: Nuezca did not complain of anything before death
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BuCor: Nuezca did not complain of anything before death


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Murder convict Jonel Nuezca, a dismissed cop, did not complain of any ailments before he died inside the New Bilibid Prison...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jinggoy Estrada joins Marcos slate
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jinggoy Estrada joins Marcos slate


                              

                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Former Sen. Jinggoy Estrada on Wednesday confirmed that he will run in the 2022 polls under the slate of presidential aspirant...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines gets 1M more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines gets 1M more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The shipment made up the first batch of deliveries for the 2,394,990 Pfizer shots that the government purchased through the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marcos faces another disqualification suit over unfiled tax returns
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marcos faces another disqualification suit over unfiled tax returns


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is facing another legal challenge at the Commission on Elections...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo campaign claims posters, tarps being taken down
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo campaign claims posters, tarps being taken down


                              

                                 10 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The office of Vice President Leni Robredo claimed that posters and tarpaulins in support of her presidential bid were taken...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pagasa: 'Nyatoh' to intensify but no longer expected to enter PAR
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pagasa: 'Nyatoh' to intensify but no longer expected to enter PAR


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The typhoon is forecast to move generally northeastward beginning tonight until Saturday," PAGASA also said, adding that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LGUs can extend vaccination drive until Dec. 3 to meet public demand
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LGUs can extend vaccination drive until Dec. 3 to meet public demand


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
In an advisory released Thursday, the NTF said the extension of the campaign is approved to “sustain the momentum”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lacson bares proposed amendments in 2022 budget
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lacson bares proposed amendments in 2022 budget


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
In the spirit of transparency, Sen. Panfilo Lacson yesterday bared his proposed amendment in the 2022 national budget involving...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Public, private partnership can sustain opening of economy &ndash; Concepcion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Public, private partnership can sustain opening of economy – Concepcion


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Presidential adviser for entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion yesterday stressed the importance of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with