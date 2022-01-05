

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
PNP to deploy more cops, conduct random inspections as COVID cases surge
 


Philstar.com
January 5, 2022 | 11:34am





 
PNP to deploy more cops, conduct random inspections as COVID cases surge
The PNP said 120,687 of the violators were apprehended for disregarding minimum public health standards while 92,270 violated the curfew from Sept. 16 to Oct. 6.
Miguel De Guzman, file
 


MANILA, Philippines — The chief of the Philippine National Police reminded police units in Metro Manila and in surrounding provinces to deploy more cops  in public places with health authorities classifying the COVID-19 situation in the Philippines as ‘high-risk’.


"DOH is sending a red flag to law enforcers to recalibrate their strategy. It is laid upon us to manage the movement of people, grounded on the national IATF direction and local Executive Orders," Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos, who has himself tested positive for COVID, said.



This comes after Malacañang announced the addition of Bulacan, Cavite, and Rizal to areas under Alert Level 3 starting January 5. “The same template with that of Metro Manila will be implemented in those three areas,” Carlos added.


Border checkpoints will only depend upon the orders of the LGU, Carlos said as he asked for the public’s understanding as the police carry out heightened protocol policies that "may be inconvenient."


"As much as possible, we want the inter-LGU travel to be free-flowing to avoid traffic congestions, but if the Local Chief Executives will formalize their mandates, then we have everything set for the checkpoint inspections," Carlos said. 


"I also ask our police personnel to exercise prudence in dealing with the civilians to avoid altercations and misunderstanding. To better explain to them, empower yourself with the executive orders existing in your areas of jurisdiction."


READ: Is deploying cops really a 'tried and tested' pandemic response?


Random hotel visits


Carlos added that the Philippine National Police was also set to conduct random visits to business establishments and quarantine hotels situated in areas under Alert Level 3 upon the directive of Interior Secretary Eduardo Año.


The PNP chief said the PNP "will make sure that health protocols are strictly implemented in these establishments." The order came amid the controversy regarding returning overseas Filipinos who skipped their mandatory quarantine in hotels through connections.


"These inspection rounds will be unannounced and shall be conducted randomly to determine which establishments are compliant with Public Health protocols. Let this be a warning that there is no room for complacency during this health emergency," Carlos said.


Based on existing IATF guidelines, businesses in areas under Alert Level 3 can operate if their workers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.


They are also allowed to cater to fully-vaccinated clients or customers, and use only 30% capacity for indoor set-up and 50% capacity for outdoor dining.


"We believe that police visibility will serve the purpose to monitor how the quarantine hotels are accommodating their guests who are required to isolate while waiting for the completion of the required number of quarantine days," Carlos said.


The PNP is coordinating with other law enforcement agencies amid reports of alleged under-the-table connivance between errant guests and hotel management to allow guests to skip their quarantine period.


 










 









PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
PNP

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Gadon on preventive suspension, risks disbarment over vulgar video







Gadon on preventive suspension, risks disbarment over vulgar video



By Kristine Joy Patag |
19 hours ago 


The high court, acting motu propio or on its own, on Tuesday issued a show-cause order against Gadon to explain why he should...








Headlines
fbtw













Philippines logs 5,434 new COVID-19 infections; active cases at nearly 30K







Philippines logs 5,434 new COVID-19 infections; active cases at nearly 30K



20 hours ago 


Of the newly-reported cases, 99% occurred in the last 14 days








Headlines
fbtw













Palace: Government open to reassessing price caps on RT-PCR tests







Palace: Government open to reassessing price caps on RT-PCR tests



By Alexis Romero |
19 hours ago 


Nograles urged those who have COVID-19 symptoms or who were exposed to infected persons to isolate themselves and to immediately...








Headlines
fbtw













De Lima: Bilibid riot probe should seek cause of 'general restlessness' at prison







De Lima: Bilibid riot probe should seek cause of 'general restlessness' at prison



20 hours ago 


Sen. Leila de Lima urged authorities to identify the root causes of the recent riot at the New Bilibid Prison that left three...








Headlines
fbtw













DOT suspends accreditation, fines hotel in &lsquo;Poblacion girl&rsquo; quarantine breach








DOT suspends accreditation, fines hotel in ‘Poblacion girl’ quarantine breach



By Rosette Adel |
3 hours ago 


The Department of Tourism on Wednesday said it has suspended the accreditation of a hotel in Makati City that failed to stop...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Task force eyes another COVID-19 vaccination push to focus on seniors







Task force eyes another COVID-19 vaccination push to focus on seniors



1 hour ago 


Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez said the government is targeting to immunize 2.5 million senior citizens who remain unprotected...








Headlines
fbtw













Fact check: Graphic showing 30 provinces under Alert Level 3 is fake







Fact check: Graphic showing 30 provinces under Alert Level 3 is fake



1 hour ago 


A graphic listing several provinces under Alert Level 3 bearing logos of a media company and the Department of Health made...








Headlines
fbtw













Duque: Laguna might be next to go under Alert Level 3







Duque: Laguna might be next to go under Alert Level 3



2 hours ago 


Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said that Laguna may also be placed under Alert Level 3 as COVID-19 cases continue to...








Headlines
fbtw













Gov&rsquo;t appeals to suspend masses, large gatherings amid COVID surge







Gov’t appeals to suspend masses, large gatherings amid COVID surge



By Xave Gregorio |
2 hours ago 


The government is asking the public to suspend mass gatherings in light of a new surge in coronavirus infections that health...





 


Headlines
fbtw













DOTr: Almost 200 rail line personnel positive in antigen tests for COVID-19







DOTr: Almost 200 rail line personnel positive in antigen tests for COVID-19



3 hours ago 


"The DOTr Railways Sector is assuring the public that needed measures, including the testing of all rail personnel for the...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with