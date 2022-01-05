PNP to deploy more cops, conduct random inspections as COVID cases surge

The PNP said 120,687 of the violators were apprehended for disregarding minimum public health standards while 92,270 violated the curfew from Sept. 16 to Oct. 6.

MANILA, Philippines — The chief of the Philippine National Police reminded police units in Metro Manila and in surrounding provinces to deploy more cops in public places with health authorities classifying the COVID-19 situation in the Philippines as ‘high-risk’.

"DOH is sending a red flag to law enforcers to recalibrate their strategy. It is laid upon us to manage the movement of people, grounded on the national IATF direction and local Executive Orders," Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos, who has himself tested positive for COVID, said.

This comes after Malacañang announced the addition of Bulacan, Cavite, and Rizal to areas under Alert Level 3 starting January 5. “The same template with that of Metro Manila will be implemented in those three areas,” Carlos added.

Border checkpoints will only depend upon the orders of the LGU, Carlos said as he asked for the public’s understanding as the police carry out heightened protocol policies that "may be inconvenient."

"As much as possible, we want the inter-LGU travel to be free-flowing to avoid traffic congestions, but if the Local Chief Executives will formalize their mandates, then we have everything set for the checkpoint inspections," Carlos said.

"I also ask our police personnel to exercise prudence in dealing with the civilians to avoid altercations and misunderstanding. To better explain to them, empower yourself with the executive orders existing in your areas of jurisdiction."

READ: Is deploying cops really a 'tried and tested' pandemic response?

Random hotel visits

Carlos added that the Philippine National Police was also set to conduct random visits to business establishments and quarantine hotels situated in areas under Alert Level 3 upon the directive of Interior Secretary Eduardo Año.

The PNP chief said the PNP "will make sure that health protocols are strictly implemented in these establishments." The order came amid the controversy regarding returning overseas Filipinos who skipped their mandatory quarantine in hotels through connections.

"These inspection rounds will be unannounced and shall be conducted randomly to determine which establishments are compliant with Public Health protocols. Let this be a warning that there is no room for complacency during this health emergency," Carlos said.

Based on existing IATF guidelines, businesses in areas under Alert Level 3 can operate if their workers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

They are also allowed to cater to fully-vaccinated clients or customers, and use only 30% capacity for indoor set-up and 50% capacity for outdoor dining.

"We believe that police visibility will serve the purpose to monitor how the quarantine hotels are accommodating their guests who are required to isolate while waiting for the completion of the required number of quarantine days," Carlos said.

The PNP is coordinating with other law enforcement agencies amid reports of alleged under-the-table connivance between errant guests and hotel management to allow guests to skip their quarantine period.