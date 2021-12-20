DOH reports â€˜minimalâ€™ COVID-19 vaccine wastage due to â€˜Odetteâ€™



































































 




   







   















Headlines
                        
DOH reports 'minimal' COVID-19 vaccine wastage due to 'Odette'
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 20, 2021 | 5:09pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
A worker cuts branches of an uprooted tree after Super Typhoon Odette (Rai) passed in Iloilo of Panay province on December 17, 2021.
AFP / Tara Yap
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Monday said that there has been "minimal wastage" of COVID-19 vaccines after Typhoon Odette (Rai) lashed the central and southern Philippines.



DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that 100 vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine were damaged in Bingawan, Iloilo.





"We will work hard to retrieve any lost vaccines," Vergeire said.



Meanwhile, the assessment of vaccine wastage in Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas and Caraga—areas worst hit by ‘Odette’—is still ongoing.



"Despite the blackouts and intermittent power supply for days, many local governments are now successful in protecting their vaccine storage capacities, mobilizing their vaccines to facilities with backup generators. Our latest report from the National Vaccines Operation Center shows there has been minimal wastage of COVID-19 vaccines due to Typhoon Odette," Vergeire said.



In a separate briefing, Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje, who heads the NVOC, said 639 local governments cancelled their vaccination activities as ‘Odette’ pummeled the Philippines.



"Some signified they will resume vaccination activities on December 27 and 28 because they are focusing on the relief, rehabilitation and rescue operations," Cabotaje said in Filipino.



Only 2.56 million people were vaccinated during the second phase of the government’s massive inoculation drive last week. Authorities aimed to administer seven million COVID-19 vaccine doses during the latest immunization push.



Since March, over 43.5 million people have completed vaccination, while 56.2 million individuals have received partial protection. — Gaea Katreena Cabico


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

