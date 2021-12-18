

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Typhoon Odette exits PAR, intensifies as it moves over West Philippine Sea
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 18, 2021 | 5:24pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Typhoon Odette exits PAR, intensifies as it moves over West Philippine Sea
Odette, the strongest typhoon to batter the disaster-prone Philippines this year, was last seen at 4:00 p.m. over the coastal waters of Pag-asa Island, Kalayaan, Palawan, state weather bureau PAGASA said. 
PAGASA
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) intensified after exiting the Philippine Area of Responsibility early Saturday afternoon. 



Odette, the strongest typhoon to batter the disaster-prone Philippines this year, was last seen at 4:00 p.m. over the coastal waters of Pag-asa Island, Kalayaan, Palawan (11.4°N, 114.2°E), state weather bureau PAGASA said. It exited the PAR at 12:40 p.m. 





The typhoon has further intensified with maximum sustained winds of 165 kilometers per hour near the center, gustiness of up to 205 kph, and a central pressure of 945 hectoPascals.



Odette is heading westward at 25 kph and is forecast to maintain its strength while moving over the West Philippine Sea. 



The state weather bureau raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals over the following areas:



TCWS No. 3 (Destructive typhoon-force winds prevailing or expected within 18 hours)



    
	
  • Kalayaan Islands
    • 




“Destructive typhoon-force winds will be experienced within any of the areas where TCWS No. 3 is in effect. This may bring moderate to heavy damage to structures and vegetation,” PAGASA said.



What to expect



Heavy to torrential rains



    
	
  • Kalayaan Islands
    • 




Moderate to heavy rains



    
	
  • northern and eastern portions of Cagayan, the eastern portion of Isabela, Apayao, Aurora, and the northern portion of Quezon including Polillo Islands
    • 




Light to moderate with at times heavy rains



    
	
  • Bicol Region, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Nueva Ecija, Northern Samar, and the rest of Cagayan, Isabela, and Quezon
    • 




"[T]he eventual exposure of the typhoon to increasing vertical wind shear and the surge of the Northeast Monsoon will result in a weakening trend beginning tomorrow," PAGASA said. 



The death toll from Odette has risen to 21 as of Saturday. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council warned of "severe damage" in the hardest-hit areas.



Track



    
	
  • Sunday morning: 255 km west northwest of Pag-asa Island, Kalayaan, Palawan (outside the PAR)
    • 
	
  • Sunday afternoon: 455 km northwest of Pag-asa Island, Kalayaan, Palawan (outside the PAR)
    • 
	
  • Monday morning: 620 km northwest of Pag-asa Island, Kalayaan, Palawan or 1,005 km West of Central Luzon (outside the PAR)
    • 
	
  • Monday afternoon: 985 km west of northern Luzon (outside the PAR)
    • 




— with a report from Agence France-Presse


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CLIMATE
                                                      TYPHOON
                                                      WEATHER
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Supreme Court and IBP urged to discipline Gadon over violent, vulgar video rant vs reporter
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Supreme Court and IBP urged to discipline Gadon over violent, vulgar video rant vs reporter


                              

                                                                  By Jonathan de Santos |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"The profanity, expletives and sexist insults against Robles violate Philippine laws on public decency, gender respect and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Odette' slightly intensifies as it moves towards Kalayaan Islands
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Odette' slightly intensifies as it moves towards Kalayaan Islands


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) is barrelling towards Kalayaan Islands after making another landfall in Palawan,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PCCI: Senate OK of PSA amendments a Christmas gift
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PCCI: Senate OK of PSA amendments a Christmas gift


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Senate approval of amendments to the Public Service Act to allow 100-percent foreign ownership of a wide range of local business...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senate approves Air Philippines franchise renewal for 25 years
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senate approves Air Philippines franchise renewal for 25 years


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Air Philippines Corp. has secured a new 25-year franchise courtesy of the Senate, which believes the airline will support...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Odette' slightly weakens, makes another landfall in Palawan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Odette' slightly weakens, makes another landfall in Palawan


                              

                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Odette, the strongest typhoon to batter the disaster-prone Philippines this year, made another landfall over Roxas, Palawan...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 CHR backs bill mandating reporting of prison deaths
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHR backs bill mandating reporting of prison deaths


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Senate Bill No. 1771 or the Death in Custody Reporting Bill was filed by Sen. Richard Gordon in August 2020. It is still pending...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senate, House compromise on P17 billion budget for NTF-ELCAC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senate, House compromise on P17 billion budget for NTF-ELCAC


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Senate and the House of Representatives have agreed on a compromise on the budget for the controversial National Task...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rights group scores bicam panel over NTF-ELCAC's P17.1-B budget for 2022&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rights group scores bicam panel over NTF-ELCAC's P17.1-B budget for 2022 


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
A rights group on Friday decried a panel of lawmakers from both chambers of Congress for allocating a budget of P17.1 billion...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 1.79 million jabbed so far in 2nd COVID-19 vaccination push
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
1.79 million jabbed so far in 2nd COVID-19 vaccination push


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
According to Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje, a total of 1,794,433 have been inoculated in the second run of the immunization...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Over P900M in standby funds, goods ready for &lsquo;Odette&rsquo; victims &mdash; DSWD
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Over P900M in standby funds, goods ready for ‘Odette’ victims — DSWD


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Social Welfare on Friday said it has more than P900 million in aid ready to be distributed to those affected...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with