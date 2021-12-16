

































































 




   







   















Headlines
                        
39% of Filipinos fully vaccinated vs coronavirus
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 16, 2021 | 11:17am

                           

                        

                                                                        
39% of Filipinos fully vaccinated vs coronavirus
A medical worker prepares a BioNtech-Pfizer Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine inside a mall in Manila City, on November 29, 2021, as the Southeast Asian nation launched a three-day vaccination drive targeting nine million people as young as 12 in an effort to accelerate the roll-out of jabs, amidst the threat of heavily mutated coronavirus variant Omicron.
AFP  /  Ted Aljibe
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The government has vaccinated 42.58 million Filipinos against the coronavirus since it first rolled out the life-saving jabs in March but a typhoon may hamper efforts to inoculate more.



This is equivalent to 39.05% of the population — less than half the 90% health authorities say must be fully vaccinated to attain herd immunity.  





Of those fully vaccinated, 932,198 have received an additional or booster dose since they were first approved in November. 



Another 55.63 million or 51.02% of Filipinos have received the first dose of a two-dose regimen, Department of Health figures as of December 15 show. 



Authorities administered 700,373 jabs daily in the last seven-day period, less than half their target of 1.5 million. 



The national government is currently in the middle of a second mass vaccination drive.



Officials were initially hoping to administer seven million shots from December 15-17 but the campaign has since been deferred in 11 regions due to Typhoon Odette. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19
                                                      COVID-19 VACCINE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
