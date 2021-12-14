

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Go formally drops out of presidential race
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 14, 2021 | 11:25am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Go formally drops out of presidential race
Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go is photographed at the Commission on Elections headquarters in Manila filing documents which he said was his statement of withdrawal from the 2022 presidential race.
Commission on Elections spokesperson James Jimenez
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go said Tuesday he has formally dropped his candidacy for president in the 2022 elections, two weeks since he announced that he is no longer pursuing his bid for Malacañang.



Speaking to reporters outside of the Commission on Elections headquarters in Manila, Go said he has filed his statement of withdrawal from next year’s polls.





Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez also posted on Twitter a photo of Go inside the poll body’s office submitting documents with the caption “Withdrawn.”






Go announced on November 30 that he is withdrawing from the presidential derby as he admitted that he was not prepared to seek the highest elective post in the country.



The senator, who is Duterte's long-time and most trusted aide, was the presidential candidate of Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan, a party allied with the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan.



PDP-Laban initially named him as their presidential bet, but in a sudden twist, Go filed his candidacy for vice president instead, while Duterte announced his supposed retirement from politics, and Sen. Ronald dela Rosa became the party’s standard bearer.



In a flurry of withdrawals and substitutions last month, Duterte decided to run for senator, Go moved up to running for president under PDDS and Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa pulled out as PDP-Laban presidential bet.



This has left PDP-Laban without a standard bearer, which seemed to have prompted realignments among politicians allied with the administration as they flock to leading presidential aspirant former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos and his running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, who is the president’s daughter. — Xave Gregorio


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      BONG GO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Odette to enter Philippines on Tuesday
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Odette to enter Philippines on Tuesday


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Typhoon Odette is forecast to enter the Philippine area of responsibility tomorrow and make landfall over Eastern Visayas...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec junks all bids to join plea vs Marcos COC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec junks all bids to join plea vs Marcos COC


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Elections has dismissed all petitions-in-interventions filed by three different parties in the first plea...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tropical cyclone forecast to enter PAR on Tuesday maintains strength
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tropical cyclone forecast to enter PAR on Tuesday maintains strength


                              

                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
The tropical depression set to enter the Philippine area of responsibility on Tuesday has maintained its strength as it threatens...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec denies 3 motions for intervention in Marcos cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec denies 3 motions for intervention in Marcos cases


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Elections yesterday denied the three motions for intervention filed in connection with a petition to cancel...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tropical depression forecast to enter PAR intensifies into tropical storm
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tropical depression forecast to enter PAR intensifies into tropical storm


                              

                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The tropical depression forecast to enter the Philippine area of responsibility on Tuesday has strengthened to tropical storm...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 President Duterte tops daughter Sara&rsquo;s Senate slate
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
President Duterte tops daughter Sara’s Senate slate


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 57 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, who is running for vice president in the 2022 elections, unveiled her picks for the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Groups lay out human rights agenda for 2022 polls, endorse Robredo and other advocates
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Groups lay out human rights agenda for 2022 polls, endorse Robredo and other advocates


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"There is no place for the central policy of killing in the political and legal landscape," Cagayan de Oro-based rights worker...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Court drops SC exec, judge in suit vs IATF
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Court drops SC exec, judge in suit vs IATF


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Manila Regional Trial Court  has dropped a Las Piñas City judge and a Supreme Court official from a suit filed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines, US set more high-level meets to strengthen alliance
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines, US set more high-level meets to strengthen alliance


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
 The Philippines and the United States have discussed ways to further strengthen the alliance between the two countries with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fuel prices up today
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fuel prices up today


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Oil companies will implement upward adjustments in the prices of fuel products today. In an advisory yesterday, Petron Corp....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with