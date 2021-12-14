Go formally drops out of presidential race

Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go is photographed at the Commission on Elections headquarters in Manila filing documents which he said was his statement of withdrawal from the 2022 presidential race.

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go said Tuesday he has formally dropped his candidacy for president in the 2022 elections, two weeks since he announced that he is no longer pursuing his bid for Malacañang.

Speaking to reporters outside of the Commission on Elections headquarters in Manila, Go said he has filed his statement of withdrawal from next year’s polls.

Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez also posted on Twitter a photo of Go inside the poll body’s office submitting documents with the caption “Withdrawn.”

Go announced on November 30 that he is withdrawing from the presidential derby as he admitted that he was not prepared to seek the highest elective post in the country.

The senator, who is Duterte's long-time and most trusted aide, was the presidential candidate of Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan, a party allied with the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan.

PDP-Laban initially named him as their presidential bet, but in a sudden twist, Go filed his candidacy for vice president instead, while Duterte announced his supposed retirement from politics, and Sen. Ronald dela Rosa became the party’s standard bearer.

In a flurry of withdrawals and substitutions last month, Duterte decided to run for senator, Go moved up to running for president under PDDS and Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa pulled out as PDP-Laban presidential bet.

This has left PDP-Laban without a standard bearer, which seemed to have prompted realignments among politicians allied with the administration as they flock to leading presidential aspirant former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos and his running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, who is the president’s daughter. — Xave Gregorio