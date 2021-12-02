

































































 




   







   















Duterte says he respects Go's decision to withdraw as presidential candidate
                        

                           
Alexis Romero - Philstar.com
December 2, 2021 | 9:14pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Duterte says he respects Go's decision to withdraw as presidential candidate
President Rodrigo Duterte raises the hand of Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go after filing his certificate of candidacy for vice president at the Harbor Garden Tent of Sofitel Philippines in Pasay City on Oct. 2, 2021.
The STAR / Ernie Penaredondo
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte respects the decision of his former aide Sen. Cristopher "Bong" Go to withdraw from the presidential race, saying he cannot do anything if that is what the senator's family wants.



During a meeting of a regional anti-insurgency task force in Zamboanga City on Thursday, Duterte asked Go whether he would still seek the highest elected post.





Duterte then claimed that Go's decision not to pursue his presidential bid has "made a lot of people sad than happy."



"We respect your decision lalo na kung pamilya, wala na tayong magawa doon (especially if that's what the family wants. We cannot do anything about it)," the President said.



Go announced Teusday that he is no longer running for president, citing his family’s resistance to his presidential bid. He added that he does not want to add more problems to Duterte because he is already old and has already done a lot for the country.



Go said he and Duterte may support a presidential candidate that would continue the reforms that the present administration has started.



The allies of Duterte and Go at the PDP-Laban have vowed to support candidates who are aligned with their mission to fight drugs, corruption, terrorism, criminality, poverty and to establish a federal form of government. 



Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, the president's daughter, earlier Thursday welcomed Go's withdrawal, saying it will give Duterte's supporters to unite. Duterte-Carpio is running for vice president alongside former Sen. Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

2022 ELECTIONS
BONG GO



 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

