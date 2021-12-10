

































































 




   







   















Headlines
                        
DOH: No new COVID-19 admissions in nearly half of hospitals in Phl
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 10, 2021 | 4:48pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
DOH: No new COVID-19 admissions in nearly half of hospitals in Phl
This photo taken on April 6, 2021 shows a man wearing personal protective equipment walking into a makeshift ward built for COVID-19 patients at a hospital in Manila. 
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa 
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Nearly half of the 1,232 health facilities in the Philippines reported no admissions of COVID-19 patients in the last five days as the country sees a continued decline in infections, the Department of Health said Friday.



DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said 48.5% of all hospitals in the country had no new patients seeking treatment for COVID-19 from December 5 to 9.





SOCCSKSARGEN recorded the highest zero COVID-19 admissions at 75.4%, followed by the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao at 73.1% and Northern Mindanao at 65.7%.



In Metro Manila, 11% of Level 3 hospitals reported no new COVID-19 infections in the past five days, Vergeire added.



Currently, the entire country remains at minimal risk classification for COVID-19.



“All major island groups and NCR Plus areas show flat case trend in recent week,” Vergeire said.



The DOH reported Friday 379 new COVID-19 cases.



Since the start of the pandemic, the Philippines has so far logged over 2.83 million infections. Of the total, only 0.4% were active cases. — Gaea Katreena Cabico


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

