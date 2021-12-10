

































































 




   







   















December 10, 2021 | 4:20pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Robredo to go after wrongdoers in gov't, but won't single out political foes
Vice President Leni Robredo announces in a press conference that she will run for president in the 2022 elections. 
Philstar.com  /  Jazmin Tabuena
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — People can expect punishment for those who err under a Robredo administration, but the vice president, who has joined the 2022 race to Malacañang, said she would not be singling out political foes.



“Ang ie-expect nila na ‘yung mga nagkasala ay mapaparusahan,” Vice President Leni Robredo said. “Hindi tayo mamimili na dahil kalaban sa pulitika, hindi na tayo magse-spend ng oras at political capital para balikan ‘yung mga kalaban sa pulitika.”





(All those who sin will be punished. We will not single out political enemies or spend time and political capital to get back at foes in politics.)



Robredo is running for president as an independent candidate, but still chairs the Liberal Party, which was the ruling party back when Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III was president.



There was a perception that only Aquino’s political nemeses were slapped with charges during his administration, but some LP politicians also faced raps during his term.



President Rodrigo Duterte, meanwhile, has been accused of weaponizing the law against his critics, including the Liberal Party's Sen. Leila de Lima, who has been detained for four years on drug charges. — Xave Gregorio


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

