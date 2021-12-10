

































































 




   







   















Portugal added to 'red list' starting December 12
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 10, 2021 | 3:42pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Portugal added to 'red list' starting December 12
This undated image shows travelers walking in an airport.
Pixabay  /  Skitterphoto
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The government's pandemic task force added Portugal to the country's “red list”—composed of territories considered as high-risk for COVID-19



Acting presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles said that Portugal will be included in the so-called “red list” beginning December 12.



Those arriving from Portugal starting December 12 will still be allowed to enter the Philippines subject to COVID-19 testing and quarantine applicable to countries in the red list.



Fully-vaccinated individuals need to present a negative RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to departure from country of origin. Then, they are required to undergo facility-based quarantine, with RT-PCR test taken on the seventh day.



They may be discharged upon the release of negative test results, but they must observe home quarantine until the 14th day.



Those who are unvaccinated, partially vaccinated and with vaccination status that cannot be independently validated need to preset a negative RT-PCR test result taken within 72 hours prior to departure from country of origin.



They will undergo mandatory 10-day facility-based quarantine, regardless of a negative RT-PCR result, taken on the seventh day. They will be asked to observe home quarantine until the 14th day from their arrival.



Minors need to follow the protocols for parents or guardians who traveled with them. Children below three years old and below will not be required to present a negative RT-PCR test result before boarding, unless they show symptoms.



Beginning December 15, only Filipinos returning to the country via government-initiated repatriation and Bayanihan flights may be allowed entry. 



The Philippines has imposed travel ban on several countries in a bid stop the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. — Gaea Katreena Cabico



 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

