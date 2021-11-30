

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
No substitution for Duterte bet Bong Go as he plans to end presidential bid
                        

                           
Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
November 30, 2021 | 11:02am

                           

                        

                                                                        
No substitution for Duterte bet Bong Go as he plans to end presidential bid
This September 8, 2021 file photo shows chairs and tables set up at the LausGroup Convention Centre in San Fernando, Pampanga where the PDP-Laban faction led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi would hold their national convention.
Handout / PDP-Laban, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go’s announcement that he is withdrawing his presidential bid may leave the ruling PDP-Laban party, a faction of which President Rodrigo Duterte sits as chairman, without a presidential bet.



Go, Duterte’s long-time aide, announced on Tuesday that he is backing out as candidate for president as he admitted that he was not prepared to seek the position. Go is a first-term senator who was elected only in 2019.





"Since it would be a voluntary withdrawal, no substitution," Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez told reporters.



READ: Bong Go says unprepared for presidential race, withdraws



Go initially filed his Certificate of Candidacy under the ruling PDP-Laban party, but substituted for Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan presidential bet Grepor Belgica when Duterte convinced him earlier in November to seek the presidency.



PDDS is an allied party of the administration PDP-Laban party.



Go backing out of the presidential race leaves five high-profile aspirants still in the running.



Former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., son of the ousted dictator, has been leading in pre-election surveys, although his bid faces petitions for cancellation of his COC and disqualification. His running mate is Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, the president's daughter.



The ticket of Marcos and Duterte-Carpio has the backing of a coalition of parties led by political families: Former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo's Lakas – Christian Muslim Democrats, Duterte-Carpio’s Hugpong ng Pagbabago, former President Joseph Estrada's Pwersa ng Masang Pilipino and the Marcos-led Partido Federal ng Pilipinas.



READ: Political clans form coalition to support Bongbong-Sara tandem



The alliance — called by their critics as "unholy" — was likely forged as a result of Marcos Jr.’s lead in early pre-election surveys, according to political scientists Cleve Arguelles and Jean Franco.



Other aspirants are opposition leader Vice President Leni Robredo, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, Sen. Panfilo Lacson and labor leader Leody de Guzman.



Go made his announcement on Bonifacio Day, and as it fell on a holiday, the Comelec’s law department cannot accept any filings, Jimenez said. He however stressed that since Go is filing for a withdrawal, his personal appearance is required.



The list of candidates for the 2022 polls may be out on December 15. — with Gaea Katreena Cabico, Xave Gregorio


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      2022 POLLS
                                                      BONG GO
                                                      COMELEC
                                                      PDP-LABAN
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 May polls a reset button for Pinoys &ndash; Robredo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
May polls a reset button for Pinoys – Robredo


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee Brago |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The May 2022 elections are a chance for Filipinos to hit the reset button to start a new kind of politics where ordinary citizens...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Marcos seeks dismissal of DQ petitions
                              


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 November 30, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Presidential aspirant former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said yesterday the Commission on Elections should dismiss outright the petition that sought the cancellation of his certificate of candidacy because he is...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines suspends decision to allow vaccinated tourists entry
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines suspends decision to allow vaccinated tourists entry


                              

                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines has temporarily suspended a decision to allow fully vaccinated tourists entry in a bid to prevent a new, heavily...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pharmally execs Ong, Dargani transferred to Pasay City Jail
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pharmally execs Ong, Dargani transferred to Pasay City Jail


                              

                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. executives Linconn Ong and Mohit Dargani were transferred to the Pasay City Jail on Monday,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Total new cases at 16-month low
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Total new cases at 16-month low


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines yesterday logged its lowest singe-day tally for new COVID-19 cases since July 2020 at 665 cases, data from...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec picks barangays in NCR, 6 provinces for mock polls
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec picks barangays in NCR, 6 provinces for mock polls


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Elections has identified 34 barangays in the National Capital Region and six provinces that will be used...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Oil price rollback today
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Oil price rollback today


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Oil firms are rolling back pump prices anew, after global oil prices plunged due to the new COVID-19 variant.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 IATF: Metro Manila under Alert Level 2 until December 15
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IATF: Metro Manila under Alert Level 2 until December 15


                              

                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Metro Manila was placed under Alert Level 2 in early November as daily cases began to go down.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace: Government to act quickly on travel restrictions vs Omicron variant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace: Government to act quickly on travel restrictions vs Omicron variant


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Nograles said the main consideration in deciding whether to place a country, territory, or jurisdiction in the "red" list...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace stresses safety as people go home for holidays
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace stresses safety as people go home for holidays


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
"I would go for safety first, safety first. Safety first for everyone," Nograles said.  

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with