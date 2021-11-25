

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Palace: Drive vs corruption to continue after 'modest' Transparency International rating
                        

                           
Alexis Romero - Philstar.com
November 25, 2021 | 7:38pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Palace: Drive vs corruption to continue after 'modest' Transparency International rating
Various military equipment are on display at the Luneta Park in Manila as part of the 84th anniversary celebration of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in December 2019.
The STAR / KJ Rosales, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Thursday vowed to sustain its drive for a clean government after the Philippines got a "modest" rating in a global assessment of corruption risks in state defense institutions.



The Philippines got a "C" rating or moderate risk of corruption in Transparency International's Government Defence Integrity Index, which assesses the existence, effectiveness, and enforcement of institutional controls across key corruption risk areas. The country was given a "C" rating in all risk areas namely political (50/100), financial (60/100), personnel (59/100), operational (53/100), and procurement (53/100).





According to Transparency International, institutional resilience to corruption is modest across the Philippines’ defense institutions. However, oversight of policy-making and procurement by parliament is "particularly weak" and transparency remains "limited" throughout the sector, including with regard to financial management.



The watchdog, however, described corruption risk mitigation in the country's military operations as "relatively robust."



"This relentless drive to have a clean, strong and responsive government will continue until the remainder of the president’s term," acting presidential spokesman Karlo Nograles said in a statement.



Nograles said the Philippines' rating is similar to those of more than 20 countries including Australia, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore.



"While there are areas mentioned by Transparency International that need improvement, such as policymaking and financial management, which the defense and security sector will review and consider to better their mechanisms, the civil society organization acknowledged that corruption risk mitigation in the Philippines is relatively robust in military operations," the Palace official said.



"We credit this to President Rodrigo Roa Duterte's zero tolerance against allegations of official malfeasance," he added.



Nograles cited Duterte's decision to relieve numerous high-ranking military officials over alleged corruption activities taking place at a military hospital in 2018.



He added that the president has announced the dismissal of 261 government officials and employees and the suspension of 187 others during his weekly public addresses from November 2020 to June 2021.



Nograles also mentioned the Philippines' defense system of management, which he said "institutionalizes the judicious and efficient use of resources in our defense acquisitions to ensure transparency and accountability in the procurement process."  



"The president likewise raised the level of professionalism of our AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) personnel by promoting the welfare of our troops and ensuring they can focus on fulfilling their mandate of protecting the Filipino people," he added.



The data for the index was collected from December 2019 to February this year.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      TRANSPARENCY INTERNATIONAL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec rejects plea vs grant of period extension to file answer to Marcos campaign
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec rejects plea vs grant of period extension to file answer to Marcos campaign


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Comelec has rejected the appeal filed by the civic leaders’ group questioning the grant of extension of period to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 OSG opposes Ressa's motion to travel to receive Nobel, says she's 'flight risk'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
OSG opposes Ressa's motion to travel to receive Nobel, says she's 'flight risk'


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Office of the Solicitor General moved to block Rappler CEO Maria Ressa’s motion to travel to receive her Nobel Peace...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lorenzana hits back at 'trespassing' China: We can do whatever we want in Ayungin
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lorenzana hits back at 'trespassing' China: We can do whatever we want in Ayungin


                              

                                                                  By Patricia Lourdes Viray |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Ergo, we can do whatever we want there and it is they who are actually trespassing," Lorenzana said in a statement.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 FDA records only 0.1% adverse events after COVID-19 vaccination
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
FDA records only 0.1% adverse events after COVID-19 vaccination


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
A total of 75,600,808 doses have been administered as of November 21.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fact check: Rappler's SEC case is still pending at appeals court
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fact check: Rappler's SEC case is still pending at appeals court


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
A YouTube video uploaded on November 23 on Robin Sweet Showbiz channel was entitled “Rappler Nakarma! Revoked na ang...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Political clans form coalition to support Bongbong-Sara tandem
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Political clans form coalition to support Bongbong-Sara tandem


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The alliance was likely forged as a result of Marcos Jr.’s lead in early pre-election surveys, according to political...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 UK donation of 3.1M AstraZeneca jabs arrives in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
UK donation of 3.1M AstraZeneca jabs arrives in Philippines


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The freshly-delivered shots were part of the 5.2 million vaccine doses donated by the United Kingdom government through the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines targets COVID-19 vaccination of 13.5M kids aged 5 to 11
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines targets COVID-19 vaccination of 13.5M kids aged 5 to 11


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the country has “enough” supply to vaccinate...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Michael Yang asks SC to void Senate arrest orders, Immigration lookout order
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Michael Yang asks SC to void Senate arrest orders, Immigration lookout order


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Michael Yang, the former economic adviser of President Rodrigo Duterte, has run to the Supreme Court to seek the nullification...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senate eyes passage of P5.2 trillion 2022 budget next week
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senate eyes passage of P5.2 trillion 2022 budget next week


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Senate is aiming to pass the proposed P5.24-trillion national budget for 2022 after ending its plenary deliberations on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with