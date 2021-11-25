UK donation of 3.1M AstraZeneca jabs arrives in Philippines

The plane carrying 3,191,040 AstraZeneca jabs arrived at Terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on November 25, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines welcomed Thursday the arrival of more than three million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.

The plane carrying 3,191,040 AstraZeneca jabs arrived at Terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport past 4 p.m.

The freshly-delivered shots were part of the 5.22 million vaccine doses donated by the United Kingdom government through the COVAX facility.

According to the National Task Force Against COVID-19, the country is also expecting the deliveries of 288,000 and 1.74 million donated AstraZeneca vaccine doses on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Over 34.19 million Filipinos have completed vaccination against COVID-19 since March, latest data showed. The government’s goal is to fully inoculate 54 million people this year.

Meanwhile, at least 43.29 million individuals have received partial protection.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared November 29 to December 1 as the “Bayanihan Bakunahan National COVID-19 Vaccination Days.”

During the three-day drive, authorities are targeting to immunize 15 million individuals. — Gaea Katreena Cabico