MMDA mulling return of number coding scheme with rising vehicle volume

Bumper-to-bumper traffic along Marcos Highway at the boundary of Marikina and Antipolo cities in Rizal as police flag down motorists on the first day of the reimplementation of enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila and nearby provinces on Monday, March 29, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The Metro Manila Development Authority is looking at implementing the number coding scheme in the capital region once more as traffic continues to rise heading into the Christmas season.

Speaking in an interview aired over CNN Philippines' New Day, MMDA Director Noemie Recio said that the scheme could be implemented by late November or early December pending the approval of the Metro Manila Council.

"The pre-pandemic volume is 405,000. We are expecting by this Christmas season, it will be nearing 405,000 or over 405,000 a day," she said.

Recio said no final decision has been made yet but added that the three options on the table are implementing number coding during:

morning peak hours from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

afternoon to evening peak hours from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

the whole day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

With Metro Manila now on Alert Level 2, buses, trains, jeeps can now serve up to 70% of their passenger capacities. Curfew hours in the NCR have since been lifted.

"We're up to 70% capacity now but we can see that there are still long lines...There are some areas that are still sensitive like the MRT along EDSA," MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos admitted at the start of the month.

"At any given time, once we see that it's needed, we will bring back the number coding system," he added.

Authorities continue to evaluate the existing data, Recio said, but the recommendation will later be presented to mayors for the approval of the Metro Manila Council.

"Every day our volume goes up and it doesn't go down anymore. We're getting closer [to pre-pandemic traffic numbers,]" Recio said.