

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
MMDA mulling return of number coding scheme with rising vehicle volume
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 22, 2021 | 11:34am

                           

                        

                                                                        
MMDA mulling return of number coding scheme with rising vehicle volume
Bumper-to-bumper traffic along Marcos Highway at the boundary of Marikina and Antipolo cities in Rizal as police flag down motorists on the first day of the reimplementation of enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila and nearby provinces on Monday, March 29, 2021.
The STAR / Boy Santos
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Metro Manila Development Authority is looking at implementing the number coding scheme in the capital region once more as traffic continues to rise heading into the Christmas season. 



Speaking in an interview aired over CNN Philippines' New Day, MMDA Director Noemie Recio said that the scheme could be implemented by late November or early December pending the approval of the Metro Manila Council. 



"The pre-pandemic volume is 405,000. We are expecting by this Christmas season, it will be nearing 405,000 or over 405,000 a day," she said.



Recio said no final decision has been made yet but added that the three options on the table are implementing number coding during:



    
	
  • morning peak hours from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
    • 
	
  • afternoon to evening peak hours from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    • 
	
  • the whole day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
    • 




With Metro Manila now on Alert Level 2, buses, trains, jeeps can now serve up to 70% of their passenger capacities. Curfew hours in the NCR have since been lifted.



"We're up to 70% capacity now but we can see that there are still long lines...There are some areas that are still sensitive like the MRT along EDSA," MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos admitted at the start of the month.



"At any given time, once we see that it's needed, we will bring back the number coding system," he added. 



Authorities continue to evaluate the existing data, Recio said, but the recommendation will later be presented to mayors for the approval of the Metro Manila Council. 



"Every day our volume goes up and it doesn't go down anymore. We're getting closer [to pre-pandemic traffic numbers,]" Recio said. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      METRO MANILA DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
                                                      MMDA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte: PDDS, PDP-Laban are one
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte: PDDS, PDP-Laban are one


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has described as a “political strategy” his decision to run for senator under the Pederalismo...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Udenna water project in Quezon seen to imperil irrigation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Udenna water project in Quezon seen to imperil irrigation


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Udenna Corp.’s Lumbo Spring Bulk Water Supply Project in Dolores, Quezon will cause water shortage and endanger the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 More Pinoys in UAE want Christmas in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More Pinoys in UAE want Christmas in Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
More overseas Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates want to come home for the Christmas holiday, according to the Philippine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Moreno vows to replicate projects in Manila as president
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Moreno vows to replicate projects in Manila as president


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno yesterday promised to replicate his city projects for the entire country if he wins as president...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte claim about unnamed candidate's drug use prompts PNP 'fact-finding'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte claim about unnamed candidate's drug use prompts PNP 'fact-finding'


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
“If any relevant information comes in for us, definitely we will conduct an investigation. As of this time, we are trying...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines sees 426 more Delta variant cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines sees 426 more Delta variant cases


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
 The Department of Health said Monday 426 more cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19 were detected in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP chief: Drug surrenderees will be 'taken care of' at recovery facilities for drug war 'finale'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP chief: Drug surrenderees will be 'taken care of' at recovery facilities for drug war 'finale'


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"We will do a little tweaking on the current version, but at the end of the day we want to end this administration the best...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lawyers' group asks ICC to continue probe into Philippines 'drug war'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lawyers' group asks ICC to continue probe into Philippines 'drug war'


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Free Legal Assistance Group, among the lawyers’ groups that assist victims of the “war on drugs” in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 EU opposes China's 'unilateral actions,' stresses Ayungin within Philippine EEZ
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
EU opposes China's 'unilateral actions,' stresses Ayungin within Philippine EEZ


                              

                                                                  By Patricia Lourdes Viray |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
"In this context, the European Union recalls the Arbitration Award rendered under UNCLOS on 12 July 2016, which found that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Next admin should ensure stable power supply&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Next admin should ensure stable power supply’


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The next administration must act quickly to avert a looming power crisis and ensure the country has a long-term strategy for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with