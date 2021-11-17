

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Lawyer representing Pharmally’s Dargani siblings used to work for Palace
                        

                           
Bella Perez-Rubio - Philstar.com
November 17, 2021 | 5:51pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Lawyer representing Pharmallyâ€™s Dargani siblings used to work for Palace
Lawyer Daryl Valles visits his clients, Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. executives Mohit Dargani and Twinkle Dargani, at the Senate building on November 16, 2021.
Released / Office of Sen. Richard Gordon
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The chairman of the Senate blue ribbon panel on Wednesday accused one of the lawyers representing Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. execs Mohit and Twinkle Dargani of trying to hide his ties with Malacañang. 



Reelectionist Sen. Richard Gordon was referring to Daryl Ritchie Valles, one of four lawyers named by the Dargani siblings as their legal counsel. The two Pharmally executives are currently detained at the Senate following their failed attempt to flee to Malaysia from Davao City through a private flight.  





Gordon said Valles visited the Darganis on Tuesday which was when the senator's staff discovered that the Office of the President's directory lists him as Director IV at the Office of the Special Assistant to the President. This office was previously held by Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go who is now seeking the presidency. 



When he was first asked by Senate security about this, Gordon said Valles "denied being from Malacañang though he admitted he was from Davao." 






But the senator said Valles later changed his story, confirming that he was the same person listed in the OP directory but also claiming that he resigned from his post in February.



Palace confirms Valles used to work for OP 



Acting presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles in a statement posted by state media also confirmed that Valles was previously employed by the OP. He said Valles resigned on March 1, 2021. 



"Further inquiries revealed that upon leaving the Office of the President, Atty. Valles thereafter worked in an office under the House of Representatives," Nograles said.   



Gordon's office also sent reporters a screenshot of what appeared to be Valles' Linkedin account where he lists his occupation as "Attorney at Office of the President of the Republic of the Philippines."  The same profile was confirmed by Philstar.com but it was taken down sometime before 4:40 p.m. 







Office of Sen. Richard Gordon







'Why lie?' 



"We do not understand why there was a need for the subterfuge, why there was a need to hide an important fact," Gordon said. "Here, the attempt to hide a fact raises more questions as a result." 



“The Darganis are entitled to counsel. That is a right we intend to always honor," he added. "They can hire whichever lawyer their money can buy." 



In a handwritten letter to the blue ribbon committee, the siblings said three other lawyers will serve as their legal counsel along with Valles. Two of them are listed as Don Kapunan and Demetri Felix while the final member of the legal team is still pending. 



The Darganis were cited in contempt and ordered detained by the Senate last month over their continued refusal to submit source documents related to the firm's anomalous transactions with the Department of Budget and Management's procurement service. 



Also detained in the Senate building is Pharmally director Linconn Ong over his refusal to tell senators how much money former presidential economic adviser Michael Yang loaned the firm. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PHARMALLY
                                                      PHARMALLY PHARMACEUTICAL CORP
                                                      SENATE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sara Duterte says PDP-Laban rejected bid to support tandem with Marcos                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sara Duterte says PDP-Laban rejected bid to support tandem with Marcos


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
"But I just want to make it clear - no name is slandered or defiled, no one is abused, no one is aggrieved, fought, made to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Think tank: Dutertes likely to win in 2022 elections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Think tank: Dutertes likely to win in 2022 elections


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio and her father, President Rodrigo Duterte, are likely to win their respective vice-presidential...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIST: Which schools are returning to classrooms in Philippines?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIST: Which schools are returning to classrooms in Philippines?


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines has begun a limited return to classrooms. Here are the schools cleared so far for in-person learning.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte endorses Bong Go-Sara Duterte tandem at dinner for House lawmakers                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte endorses Bong Go-Sara Duterte tandem at dinner for House lawmakers


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte endorsed his long-time aide turned senator, Bong Go, and his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 IATF OKs limited face-to-face classes in universities below Alert Level 3
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IATF OKs limited face-to-face classes in universities below Alert Level 3


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Limited face-to-face classes are now allowed, provided indoor venue capacity is set at 50%. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Senator flags P8.5-B in unliquidated Army funds with PITC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senator flags P8.5-B in unliquidated Army funds with PITC


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
At least P8.52 billion in Philippine Army funds remain unliquidated or unaccounted for with the Philippine International...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'No healing': Marcos faces 2nd petition from Martial Law survivors to disqualify presidential bid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'No healing': Marcos faces 2nd petition from Martial Law survivors to disqualify presidential bid


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The petitioners represented by lawyers Howard Calleja and Jake Rey Fajardo warned that allowing Marcos Jr. to run “might...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Health workers can choose brand of COVID-19 booster jab &mdash; DOH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Health workers can choose brand of COVID-19 booster jab — DOH


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Health workers can receive a booster shot six months after getting their second dose. If they got the single-shot Janssen,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fact check: No, Pacquiao did not withdraw candidacy after meeting with Duterte
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fact check: No, Pacquiao did not withdraw candidacy after meeting with Duterte


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
"It wasn't a political meeting but provided us an opportunity to talk about our shared vision...my decision to run for president...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines gets 3.53 million more procured Sinovac doses
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines gets 3.53 million more procured Sinovac doses


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
This latest shipment brought the number of Sinovac doses in the Philippines to 54.03 million, per a Philstar.com monitor...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with