

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Presidential bets urged: Include education sector woes in platforms
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 12, 2021 | 3:50pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Presidential bets urged: Include education sector woes in platforms
This photo taken before the coronavirus pandemic hit shows a teacher in a classrooms with her students
The STAR / Boy Santos, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A teachers' group urged presidential aspirants on Friday to take up problems in the education sector in their platforms for the 2022 elections. 



The Alliance of Concerned Teachers issued the challenge as it said the Duterte administration "has abandoned us in the last five years, to the tragic detriment of our education system, its frontliners, and millions of youth."





"With the elections coming up, we intend to use our power as citizens to elect those who will take on our most pressing demands,” said Raymond Basilio, ACT secretary general. 



Among the group's call is for raising teachers' salaries, financial aid for teaching and non-teaching staff affected by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as a P1,500 internet provision and laptop for teachers. 



ACT also urged candidates to commit to increasing the government's alloted budget for the education sector next year. 



The group has long called for funding to meet the recommendation by the United Nations Children's Fund, or 20% of the annual outlay or 6% of the country's gross domestic product to the sector. 



Further, members said the next president should address the problem of contratualization in the country, and lower the optional retirement age for teachers. 



“We are all aware of how President Duterte betrayed teachers by never fulfilling his promise to double their salaries," ACT added, "then attacked those who dared to hold him accountable. Such is the legacy of this administration."



ACT said it will seek a dialogue with presidential aspirants, specifically with Vice President Leni Robredo, Sen. Manny Pacquiao, and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno. 



Early this month, Robredo bared her pandemic response plan in a bid to "free" the country from the ongoing health crisis. 



This included earmarking P68 billion for financial aid. Robredo also backed the safe reopening of schools in areas with low virus transmission. 



“We’ve written to them, and call on them to meet with us to discuss the state of our sector and to hopefully get their support," Basilio said.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      ALLIANCE OF CONCERNED TEACHERS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fact check: Did Pope Francis publicly support Bongbong Marcos' presidential bid?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fact check: Did Pope Francis publicly support Bongbong Marcos' presidential bid?


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"This isn't being reported by the yellow media. If they're jealous, their eyes are closed. Lugaw, any last words?" the caption...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec: Summons sent to Marcos on plea to cancel COC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec: Summons sent to Marcos on plea to cancel COC


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Elections has sent summons to presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on the petition...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SC bars ex-NEDA exec Romulo Neri from holding public office over NBN-ZTE deal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC bars ex-NEDA exec Romulo Neri from holding public office over NBN-ZTE deal


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court has barred former National Economic and Development Authority director general Romulo Neri from government...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 After bolting from Hugpong, Sara Duterte joins Lakas-CMD                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
After bolting from Hugpong, Sara Duterte joins Lakas-CMD


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio became a member of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo’s Lakas-CMD party just...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SC upholds ant-graft court's subpoena on AMLC in case vs Mike Arroyo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC upholds ant-graft court's subpoena on AMLC in case vs Mike Arroyo


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court has upheld the Sandiganbayan’s issuance of a subpoena on the Anti-Money Laundering Council in connection...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Presidential bets urged: Include education sector woes in platforms
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Presidential bets urged: Include education sector woes in platforms


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"With the elections coming up, we intend to use our power as citizens to elect those who will take on our most pressing demands,”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines gets 3 million more procured Sinovac doses
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines gets 3 million more procured Sinovac doses


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
This came on top of an earlier shipment of also three million Sinovac doses this week that was purchased by government, ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 28% of Filipinos fully vaccinated against coronavirus
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
28% of Filipinos fully vaccinated against coronavirus


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government has fully vaccinated 30.81 million Filipinos some eight months into its inoculation campaign. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gov't won't be liable for untoward incidents on booster shots without EUA &mdash; DOH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gov't won't be liable for untoward incidents on booster shots without EUA — DOH


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said they have already received reports of Filipinos who have received the booster...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 UK funding to help Quezon City tackle climate change
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
UK funding to help Quezon City tackle climate change


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The UK government, which holds the presidency of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties, launched...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with