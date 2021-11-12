Govâ€™t makes COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for on-site workers in areas with enough shots

Gov’t makes COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for on-site workers in areas with enough shots

Bobby Casimero, a Boracay-based tour guide, gets his first COVID-19 vaccine dose during the Ceremonial Vaccination of Boracay Tourism Frontliners activity held on Wednesday (July 7) at the Paradise Garden Resort Hotel and Convention Center.

MANILA, Philippines — The government has made vaccination against the coronavirus mandatory for workers in government and private firms who report on-site in areas with enough supply of the shots, Malacañang announced Friday.

Malacañang said employees who are unvaccinated cannot be terminated, but will be required to undergo regular RT-PCR or antigen testing at their own expense.

It added that all eligible workers in public transportation services in the road, rail, maritime and aviation sectors shall also be required to be fully vaccinated as a condition to continue operations.

Public and private establishments may refuse entry or deny service to people who remain unvaccinated or are partially vaccinated despite being eligible for the jab, Malacañang said.

It added that all workers who will be vaccinated during work hours shall not be considered absent upon sufficient proof of a confirmed vaccination schedule.

It said that a medical clearance issued by a government health office or birth certificate shall serve as valid proof that they are ineligible for vaccination.

The government has long been mulling to make vaccination mandatory for certain sectors, but has only taken this step now. — Xave Gregorio