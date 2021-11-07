

































































 




   







   















Headlines
                        
Seniors, minors allowed on public transport under Alert Level 2 — MMDA
                        

                           
November 7, 2021 | 12:59pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
The general pediatric population (children ages 12 to 17 years old) receives the first dose of Pfizer vaccine at the Marikina Sports Center on Nov. 3, 2021.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Senior citizens, as well as children, will now be allowed on public transportation under the recently-implemented Alert Level 2 in the National Capital Region, the Metro Manila Development Authority said Sunday.



This was confirmed by MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos in an interview aired over DZBB Super Radyo on Sunday morning. 





With Metro Manila now on Alert Level 2, buses, trains, jeeps can now serve up to 70% of their passenger capacities. Curfew hours in the NCR have since been lifted.



"This should be clear. On public transport, senior citizens and minors are allowed," he said in mixed Filipino and English. 



Number coding on the table amid 'sensitive' traffic situation



Abalos' clarification comes after retired general Manuel Gonzales, who chairs the Inter-Agency Council for Traffic, said earlier that minors were still not allowed on public transportation even with an adult.



"We're up to 70% capacity now but we can see that there are still long lines...There are some areas that are still sensitive like the MRT along EDSA," Abalos admitted.



"At any given time, once we see that it's needed, we will bring back the number coding system," he added. 



Asked about violators of quarantine rules being caught in public utility vehicles by agents of the I-ACT, Abalos said: "There should be no problem with removing [the barriers in PUVs]...but capacity will get to 100% eventually."



"But taking off your face masks and shields is prohibited...They will be apprehended even if they're seniors," he also said in Filipino. "That's why implementation has to be gradual because we are calibrating everything."



Malls allowed to operate until 11 p.m. starting mid-November 



In a separate Facebook post published Saturday evening, the MMDA also announced adjusted operating hours for malls in the capital region from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. from the 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. hours allowed before.



The Metro Manila Council said the move was meant to help ease the traffic flow now that the Christmas season is approaching.



Sunday marks just the second day that that Alert Level 2 was suddenly hoisted over Metro Manila after the announcement was made on Friday night.



To date, health authorities have recorded 2.80 million coronavirus infections in the country, 34,866 of whom are still classified as active cases. 






