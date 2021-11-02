

































































 




   

   









LGUs told: Prioritize potable water supply, sanitation in devolution transition plans
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 2, 2021 | 2:28pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
LGUs told: Prioritize potable water supply, sanitation in devolution transition plans
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government urged local government units to prioritize and include water supply and sanitation projects in their devolution transition plans. 



This, the department said, would be in preparation for the implementation of the Supreme Court ruling on Mandanas-Garcia in 2022 increasing the internal revenue allotment of local government units around the country.



In a statement sent to reporters Tuesday, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año called on provincial governors, city/municipal mayors, and punong barangays to give priority to access to potable water supply, especially in waterless communities and far-flung areas that still largely depend on wells and springs, now that they will have more budget for priority development projects with the Mandanas implementation.



“Water is very important in our daily lives. Now that the coffers of the LGUs will be increased at the beginning of the implementation of the Mandanas ruling in 2022, may you promote the availability of safe and clean water sources for your constituents," he said in Filipino. 



Año said the Mandanas implementation calls for a higher level of service from the LGUs in providing for the basic needs of communities, which includes access to potable and clean water supply.



“The Mandanas ruling challenges LGUs to step up their game in terms of the delivery of essential public services now that they have more resources at their disposal to take care of the needs of their constituents.  Among such essentials is the provision of greater access to clean drinking water,” he said.



Año said LGUs are mandated to lay down their programs, projects and activities in the DTPs as part of the preparations for the roll out of the Mandanas implementation beginning 2022.



Under Executive Order No. 138, all LGUs are tasked to formulate and prepare their DTPs to guide the transition in their full assumption of the devolved roles and responsibilities from the national government, including their increased share in all national taxes and revenues in line with the implementation of the Mandanas-Garcia ruling. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

