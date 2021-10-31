Philippines logs 3,410 new COVID-19 infections
October 31, 2021 | 4:00pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines registered 3,410 more COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with active infections reaching over 45,000.
- Active cases: 45,223 or 1.6% of the total
- Deaths: 128, pushing the toll to 43,172
- Recoveries: 5,825, raising the total to 2,698, 871.
The Department of Health noted that of the active cases, 73.6% are mild while 4.9% are asymptomatic.
Another 11.83% are moderate cases while 6.8% are classified as severe and 2.9% are critical.
