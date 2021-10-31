

































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Philippines logs 3,410 new COVID-19 infections
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 31, 2021 | 4:00pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines logs 3,410 new COVID-19 infections
Vendors prepare bouquets and other flower arrangements at the Dangwa Flower Market in Manila on Oct. 26, 2021 for people who will visit their departed loved ones at various cemeteries before All Souls' Day.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines registered 3,410 more COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with active infections reaching over 45,000.



    
	
  • Active cases: 45,223 or 1.6% of the total
    • 
	
  • Deaths: 128, pushing the toll to 43,172
    • 
	
  • Recoveries: 5,825, raising the total to 2,698, 871.
    • 




The Department of Health noted that of the active cases, 73.6% are mild while 4.9% are asymptomatic. 



Another 11.83% are moderate cases while 6.8% are classified as severe and 2.9% are critical.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 PANDEMIC
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Protest erupts vs Roque at upscale New York restaurant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Protest erupts vs Roque at upscale New York restaurant


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Protesters stormed an upscale restaurant in New York City to object to presidential spokesperson Harry Roque’s nomination...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PCSO innovations: Billion-peso jackpot, birthday digit game
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PCSO innovations: Billion-peso jackpot, birthday digit game


                              

                                                                  By Rainier Allan Ronda |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office will soon offer more lotto games – one with a guaranteed P1-billion jackpot...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No hiatus for good governance: Kpop fans are joining the stage for 2022 polls too
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No hiatus for good governance: Kpop fans are joining the stage for 2022 polls too


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The group’s debut (Read: First tweet) was a multi-camera view of Robredo announcing her intention to run superimposed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Roque blasts activists rally in New York
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Roque blasts activists rally in New York


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte’s spokesman, who is seeking to join the International Law Commission, assailed yesterday activists...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte can still be Senate president &mdash; Bato
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte can still be Senate president — Bato


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
While he announced his plans to retire from politics, President Duterte can still be the next Senate president after the May...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 NPA's 'Ka Oris' killed in Bukidnon clash
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NPA's 'Ka Oris' killed in Bukidnon clash


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Army’s 4th Infantry Division and the Bukidnon provincial police separately confirmed late Saturday the demise...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gas seen up P1.20 per liter; diesel down
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gas seen up P1.20 per liter; diesel down


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Diesel prices are expected to be slashed while that of gasoline is set for another big price hike on Tuesday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vaccination of minors seen completed by March 2022
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vaccination of minors seen completed by March 2022


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The vaccination of some 12.7 million minors aged 12 to 17 years against COVID-19 may be completed by the first quarter of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Level 2 depends on case trend, hospital capacity&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Level 2 depends on case trend, hospital capacity’


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
For the National Capital Region to be placed under Alert Level 2, the Department of Health  has to decide based on some indicators...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House bill seeks P150K cash aid to poor Pinoys in crisis
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House bill seeks P150K cash aid to poor Pinoys in crisis


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
A bill seeking to grant financial assistance of up to P150,000 to poor Filipinos in emergency situations has been filed in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with