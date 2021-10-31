Philippines logs 3,410 new COVID-19 infections

Vendors prepare bouquets and other flower arrangements at the Dangwa Flower Market in Manila on Oct. 26, 2021 for people who will visit their departed loved ones at various cemeteries before All Souls' Day.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines registered 3,410 more COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with active infections reaching over 45,000.

Active cases: 45,223 or 1.6% of the total

45,223 or 1.6% of the total Deaths: 128, pushing the toll to 43,172

128, pushing the toll to 43,172 Recoveries: 5,825, raising the total to 2,698, 871.

The Department of Health noted that of the active cases, 73.6% are mild while 4.9% are asymptomatic.

Another 11.83% are moderate cases while 6.8% are classified as severe and 2.9% are critical.