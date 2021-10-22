Lorenâ€™s campaign to focus on pandemic recovery

Loren’s campaign to focus on pandemic recovery

“Which is more interesting to discuss, COVID-19 or politics? For me, it’s better (to talk about) pandemic recovery and the climate crisis,” Legarda said in an interview with “The Chiefs” on Cignal TV’s One News/TV5 last Wednesday.

MANILA, Philippines — Antique Rep. Loren Legarda, who is working on a Senate comeback, vowed to launch a campaign riding on pandemic recovery and addressing climate change.

She lamented how no one seems to be talking about the COP26 Summit – the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference – taking place in Glasgow, Scotland on Oct. 31 to Nov. 12.

“No one’s talking about it (COP26 summit),” Legarda said. “But it’s even going to be more catastrophic if we don’t talk about the climate crisis because pandemics and COVID-19 have a vaccine. Climate change has no vaccine or cure.”

As a congresswoman aiming to be counted among the 24 senators again, Legarda said: “Perhaps your voice when it comes to your advocacies, the policies or programs that you want, can be heard more.”

Her view comes from 18 years of experience in the Senate, to which she had been elected in 1998, 2007 and 2013.

“The only way towards a pandemic recovery is through the climate pathway. There’s no other way,” she said in explaining the issues that matter in her campaign. “It’s going to be a pandemic recovery campaign; it’s going to be a campaign for nature.”

Once chair of the Senate committee on finance, Legarda said that even if Congress passes a good law, it would be useless if insufficient funds are allocated for its implementation.

In the case of the General Appropriations Act for 2022, she stressed the importance of making it a pandemic budget.

“There should be a budget for the vaccine, and also a budget for the economic well-being of every Filipino family,” said Legarda, adding that apart from pandemic recovery, there should be an equal pursuit for economic recovery.

She said government must focus on helping micro, small and medium enterprises, which is the backbone of the country’s economy.

“Others say, they didn’t catch COVID-19 so they won’t die of COVID, but they might die of starvation. Let us rebuild our small businesses. That’s what I’m focusing on,” she said.

On the campaign front, Legarda said she expects a big change due to the challenges posed by the pandemic. “There will be no song and dance, not so much on entertainment, people are tired and in need of work, they are sick and we need to help get up,” she said.

The congresswoman also stressed that the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) should improve connectivity and digital infrastructure in the country.

“Technology is important now, so I knock on DICT, hopefully, extend our connectivity, communication is important, substance is important,” she said.