Philippines sees 4,806 new coronavirus infections
                        

                           
October 21, 2021 | 4:00pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Passengers pictured at Tandang Sora Jeep Terminal in Visayas Avenue, Quezon City on Oct. 19, 2021. The Department of Transportation is pushing for an increase in passenger capacity of public utility vehicles following the downgrading of Metro Manila's COVID-19 alert level from 4 to 3.
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Thursday reported 4,806 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 2,740,111.



Today's numbers saw active cases down by 1,774 from the 67,061 reported on Wednesday. The Department of Health said all laboratories were able to submit screening results.





    
	
  • 
	
    Active cases: 65,835 or 2.4% of the total
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    Recoveries: 5,934, pushing total to 2,633,039
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    Deaths: 260, bringing total to 41,237
    
	
    • 




Vaccine requirements and incentives 



    
	
  • 
	
    In a departure from previous pronouncements, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III now says it is possible for some employers to withhold payment and even fire workers if they refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases is reviewing incentives to encourage more Filipinos to get vaccinated against COVID-19. 
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    So far, some 24.88 million Filipinos — 22.8% of the population — have been fully vaccinated since the government launched its inoculation campaign in March. Health authorities have said 90% of the population must be fully vaccinated to attain herd immunity in the country. 
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    The US Food and Drug Administration authorized using a so-called "mix and match" strategy for people who require a booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine after their primary series. 
    
	
     



                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

