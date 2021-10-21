

































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
IATF studying incentives for vaccinated people
                        

                           
Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
October 21, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
IATF studying incentives for vaccinated people
In his report to President Rodrigo Duterte last Tuesday, National Task Force against COVID-19 chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. presented a list of suggestions from the private sector to boost vaccination by giving people incentives.
AFP  /  Ted Aljibe
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Incentives intended to encourage more Filipinos to get vaccinated against COVID-19 are now being studied by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF).



In his report to President Duterte last Tuesday, National Task Force against COVID-19 chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. presented a list of suggestions from the private sector to boost vaccination by giving people incentives.



“It means those who are vaccinated are the only ones who will be allowed to get out, to dine in and be allowed to travel without restrictions,” Galvez told Duterte during the President’s Talk to the People.



He said among the suggestions of the private sector to encourage vaccination are allowing companies the right not to hire unvaccinated job applicants and requiring RT-PCR tests for existing employees who are not vaccinated at their own expense.



The list of suggestions also includes “mandatory vaccines for health care workers, school employees, public transport workers, civil servants, and for 4Ps; mandatory vaccinations for unrestricted access to public transport, travel, restaurants and tourism establishments.”



Galvez, the country’s vaccine czar, said the private sector wants to ramp up vaccination to achieve 1.5 million jabs per day by inoculating the willing in order to achieve a bandwagon effect.



At present, only 388,000 shots are being administered daily.



In the interest of protecting the economy amid the pandemic, the private sector also wants the government to accelerate inoculation in key cities and economic hubs, he said.



Another recommendation to the IATF is to remove capacity restrictions for all public transport and ease curfews as well as prioritizing the safe optional reopening of schools in areas with high vaccination rates.



Galvez said the private sector also called for a unified vaccination, testing and contact tracing data ecosystem.



Over 24 M Filipinos vaccinated



Updating the President on the figures, Galvez said 31.76 percent of the targeted population or over 24 million Filipinos are now fully vaccinated.



To be exact, 24,298,753 Filipinos have already received their full doses of COVID-19 vaccines.



“The Philippines had also administered 52.78 million doses of various vaccines against COVID-19 including 28 million Filipinos who received their first dose of vaccines,” he added.



Galvez said Metro Manila remained the top region with the highest percentage of vaccinated individuals, with 80 percent of its eligible population fully vaccinated against COVID-19.



The vaccine czar said the target is to inoculate 1.5 million individuals per day to achieve a “happy Christmas” and reach 70 percent of the target population before the start of the 2022 election period – “meaning before February.”



“Right now supply is not anymore an issue. We have more than 38 million doses in our warehouses,” Galvez told the President, but added that logistics issues in distributing the jabs to the vaccine centers have become a challenge.



Yesterday, Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año said the government is ramping up its vaccination drive in the provinces where the inoculation rate is only around 18 to 30 percent.



With 50 to 70 percent as the minimum vaccination rate target for the provinces, Año said officials of his department, DOH, the police and local government units (LGUs) would meet tomorrow to discuss how to intensify the vaccination drive in the countryside.



“On Friday, we’re having a big meeting with selected governors and mayors, together with the regional directors of the DILG, the PNP, the DOH,” he said in an interview with dzBB. “We’ll be giving emphasis on what help they need to ramp up vaccination, because we cannot settle for a high vaccination rate only for the NCR.”



The DILG chief said neighboring provinces of Metro Manila, such as Regions 3 and 4-A, as well as key areas like Regions 7 and 11, need to be prioritized in time for Christmas.



Shuffle vaccines



Duterte, meanwhile, ordered Galvez to shuffle the COVID-19 vaccines distributed to various regions to prevent the public from choosing among vaccine brands.



“I told Secretary Galvez, mix everything. Mix what’s inside the box… don’t be choosy because all vaccines are okay,” he said.



“Don’t choose because I said these (vaccines) are all effective. Maybe you don’t like those from China. Now you want Sinopharm, because we all had Sinopharm here. We were even the last to get it,” he added.?Duterte received his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine by Sinopharm, a China state-owned company, in July.



“The vaccines will benefit our country and help us bring closer to the goal of having a better Christmas,” he said.



But even Duterte’s daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio called on the national government to purchase more of the Western vaccine brands because those produced in China have low acceptability.



Sen. Leila de Lima said the President’s idea to mix various vaccine brands in the rollout so that vaccinees would not have an option to choose is unacceptable.



“The choice of vaccine brand is personal. It cannot be forced by the state in some sort of a lottery, in the same way that it remains a right of everyone to choose whether to be vaccinated or not in the first place,” De Lima said.



This month, the World Health Organization-led COVAX Facility has already delivered 7.3 million doses, which is one of its biggest vaccine donations to the Philippines to date.



The United States also donated 6.4 million Pfizer jabs while Germany gave 884,800 AstraZeneca doses, Galvez said.



Both the US and Germany have committed to donate more in the coming months. – Romina Cabrera, Cecille Suerte Felipe


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      IATF
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines' COVID count by up 3,656 more cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines' COVID count by up 3,656 more cases


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Wednesday's new cases pushed the country's caseload to 2,735,369.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Walden Bello is Leody de Guzman&rsquo;s new running mate for 2022 elections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Walden Bello is Leody de Guzman’s new running mate for 2022 elections


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Former lawmaker Walden Bello has joined the 2022 vice-presidential race and is running in tandem with labor leader and presidential...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senate security says unable to locate, arrest Pharmally's Dargani siblings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senate security says unable to locate, arrest Pharmally's Dargani siblings


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
"They have not been arrested [nor have they] surrendered so far," Samonte, Senate sergeant-at-arms, told reporters. "As...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo&rsquo;s supporters try to break through their echo chambers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo’s supporters try to break through their echo chambers


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Beyond the pink social media feeds is a wider, wilder world where Vice President Leni Robredo is viciously criticized and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Chilling effect on the press? Only ABS-CBN is off the air, Dela Rosa says
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Chilling effect on the press? Only ABS-CBN is off the air, Dela Rosa says


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"Give me one single media practitioner that this government jailed because of their criticism against the government! Give...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 CHED eyes mandatory vaccination for students
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHED eyes mandatory vaccination for students


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 42 minutes ago                              


                                                            
 As face-to-face  classes are being reopened for more degree programs, the possibility of mandatory vaccination for college...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Public reminded to strictly follow health protocols
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Public reminded to strictly follow health protocols


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 42 minutes ago                              


                                                            
As people flocked to the dolomite beach in Manila Bay, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chairman Benhur Abalos yesterday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ombudsman wants law penalizing commentaries on SALNs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ombudsman wants law penalizing commentaries on SALNs


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 42 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Ombudsman Samuel Martires is proposing to amend the 32-year-old Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 OCTA to continue political surveys
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
OCTA to continue political surveys


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 42 minutes ago                              


                                                            
OCTA Research group will continue conducting public opinion surveys, including those related to politics and the upcoming...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sara won&rsquo;t run under PDP-Laban &ndash; Cusi
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sara won’t run under PDP-Laban – Cusi


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 42 minutes ago                              


                                                            
While some members of PDP-Laban want Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte to run for president, the party said it can’t roll...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with