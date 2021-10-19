
































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
SC expands on-site capacity to 30%; no personal filing in October
                        

                           
Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
October 19, 2021 | 10:29am

                           

                        

                                                                        
SC expands on-site capacity to 30%; no personal filing in October
This file photo shows the Supreme Court.
Philstar.com / Erwin Cagadas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has expanded its operational capacity reporting physically to some of its offices to 30% from 15% from October 20 to 29 as Metro Manila graduates to Alert Level 3.



The latest directive contained in a memorandum signed by Acting Chief Justice Estela Perlas-Bernabe covers all offices of the SC, except for the Office of the Bar Confidant, Medical and Dental Services, Security Division and Maintenance Division as these are allowed up to 50% of operational capacity.





The SC reiterated that those reporting physically to their offices shall remain on a rotation basis and will undergo a thorough checking of their health condition upon entering the Court’s premises.



They will report to the office from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.



Those who will be reporting to the office for the first time after working from home for more than 15 consecutive days must first undergo antigen test before proceeding to their offices, it added.



Staff assigned to physically report to office but are residing in areas placed on granular lockdown shall be replaced by those from areas with lower alert levels.



The rest meanwhile shall report under a work-from-home arrangement. Meanwhile, chiefs of offices may avail one day per week work-from-home arrangement, but they should ensure that their communication lines are open at all times.



In the same memo, the SC also extended its “no personal filing” policy until October 29.



In August, the SC advised lawyers, parties and litigants that personal filing or service of pleadings is not allowed, except for urgent matters but that will be up to the court or office concerned.



The government approved relaxing quarantine restrictions in the National Capital Region from October 16 to 31, under Alert Level 3, which allowed businesses to increase their operational capacity.



The alert level system with granular lockdowns is currently being enforced only in Metro Manila, but the government is considering proposals to expand it in other areas.



Health authorities continue to report a decrease in confirmed infections daily from last month’s tallies. On Monday, the Department of Health logged 6,943 new coronavirus infections, bringing national caseload to 2,727,286.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

