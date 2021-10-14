Metro Manila to be placed under Alert Level 3 starting October 16

MANILA, Philippines — Quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila will be relaxed this week as the COVID-19 situation in the capital region continues to improve.



The government's pandemic task force has approved the recommendation to place Metro Manila under Alert Level 3 from October 16 to 31, presidential spokesman Harry Roque announced on Wednesday.



The capital region, the Philippines' economic center, is under Alert Level 4, the second most stringent classification in the government's new quarantine system.



The downgrade in the alert level will increase the permitted operational capacity of businesses, allowing business establishments to serve more clients.



Under the alert status, food businesses may operate in full capacity for take out and delivery while dine-in services will be permitted at 30% capacity. Personal care service establishments can also fill in up to 30% of their venue capacity. The same operational capacities will be implemented in closed and crowded venues and close contact activities. However, the allowed capacities for businesses with safety seals may increase by 10%.



The venue capacities will not apply to areas under granular lockdowns.



Under Alert Level 4, the allowed operational capacity for dine-in and personal care services and in-person religious activities is just 20%.



Roque previously said Metro Manila has a "high" chance of being downgraded to Alert Level 3 because of a high vaccination rate, and the lower COVID-19 infections and intensive care unit utilization rate.

As of October 10, more than 77% of Metro Manila's eligible population have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while the utilization rate of its intensive care unit beds is at 69% or moderate risk.



The alert level system with granular lockdowns is being enforced only in Metro Manila, but the government is considering proposals to expand it in other areas.



Other classifications



The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) has also placed the following quarantine classifications:

Modified enhanced community quarantine

Apayao

Kalinga

Batanes

Bulacan

Bataan

Cavite

Rizal

Laguna

Naga City

Zamboanga City

Zamboanga del Norte

General community quarantine with heightened restrictions

Abra

Baguio City

Ilocos Sur

Pangasinan

Cagayan

Isabela

City of Santiago

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Quezon

Batangas

Bacolod City

Capiz

Lapu-Lapu City

Negros Oriental

Bohol

Zamboanga del Sur

Misamis Oriental

Cagayan de Oro City

Davao del Norte

Davao Occidental

Davao de Oro

Butuan City

Surigao del Sur

General community quarantine

Ilocos Norte

Dagupan City

Ifugao

Benguet

Tarlac

Lucena City

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

Puerto Princesa

Marinduque

Albay

Camarines Norte

Aklan

Antique

Guimaras

Negros Occidental

Iloilo City

Iloilo Province

Cebu City

Cebu Province

Mandaue City

Siquijor

Tacloban City

Zamboanga Sibugay

Misamis Occidental

Iligan City

Davao City

Davao Oriental

Davao del Sur

General Santos City

Sultan Kudarat

Sarangani

North Cotabato

South Cotabato

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Surigao del Norte

Dinagat Islands

Cotabato City

Lanao del Sur



The rest of the country will be placed under the most lenient modified general community quarantine.



The latest quarantine classifications will take effect on October 16 and will be enforced until the end of the month.

Revised green lane rules

The IATF has also revised the rules for the green lanes for arriving international passengers. The new rules will take effect starting October 14.

For fully vaccinated foreign nationals, a negative RT-PCR test shall be required to be taken within 72 hours prior to the departure from the country of origin. Upon arrival, no facility-based quarantine will be required but the passenger should self-monitor for any symptoms until the fourteenth day.



Fully vaccinated Filipinos can choose to undergo facility-based quarantine until the release of a negative RT-PCR test taken in the quarantine facility upon arrival.



However, they will not be required to undergo a facility-based quarantine after getting a negative RT-PCR test within 72 hours prior to departure from the country of origin. The passenger, however, should self-monitor for any COVID-19 symptoms until the fourteenth day.



Unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or individuals whose vaccination status cannot be independently verified, and those vaccinated but failed to comply with the test-before-travel requirements shall undergo a facility-based quarantine until the release of a negative RT-PCR test taken on the fifth day. However, foreign nationals will be required to secure hotel reservations for at least six days.



Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated minors traveling with their fully vaccinated parents or guardians will be required to observe the quarantine protocols that apply to their vaccination status. A parent or guardian shall accompany the child in the quarantine facility for the entire duration of the isolation period.

Countries, territories and jurisdictions that are on the green list are:

American Samoa

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

Cayman Islands

Chad

China (mainland)

Comoros

Republic of the Congo

Djibouti

Falkland Islands (Malvinas)

Hungary

Madagascar

Mali

Federated States of Micronesia

Montserrat

New Zealand

Niger

Northern Mariana Islands

Palau

Poland

Saba (Special Municipality of the Kingdom of Netherlands)

Saint Pierre and Miquelon

Sierra Leone

Sint Eustatius

Taiwan

Algeria

Bhutan

Cook Islands

Eritrea

Kiribati

Marshall Islands

Nauru

Nicaragua

Niue

North Korea

Saint Helena

Samoa

Solomon Islands

Sudan

Syria

Tajikistan

Tanzania

Tokelau

Tonga

Turkmenistan

Tuvalu

Uzbekistan

Vanuatu

Yemen



To validate their vaccinate status, overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their spouse, parents, or children traveling in the Philippines or abroad, non-OFWs vaccinated in the country and abroad, and foreigners vaccinated in the Philippines can present either their VaxCertPH digital certificate, international certificate of vaccination or prophylaxis (ICV) issued by the Bureau of Quarantine and World Health Organization (WHO), or the national digital certificate of the foreign government where they were vaccinated.



"In the case of foreigners vaccinated abroad, they can present WHO-issued ICV, or the national digital certificate of the foreign government which has accepted VaxCertPH under a reciprocal agreement," Roque said.



The IATF has also approved and adopted the revisions of the guidelines on the implementation of alert levels system for COVID-19 response in the pilot areas.