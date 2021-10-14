
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Metro Manila to be placed under Alert Level 3 starting October 16
                        

                           
Alexis Romero - Philstar.com
October 14, 2021 | 7:28am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Metro Manila to be placed under Alert Level 3 starting October 16
People wearing face masks and shields to protect themselves against the Covid-19 coronavirus cross a street in Manila on September 7, 2021.
AFP / Ted ALJIBE
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila will be relaxed this week as the COVID-19 situation in the capital region continues to improve.



The government's pandemic task force has approved the recommendation to place Metro Manila under Alert Level 3 from October 16 to 31, presidential spokesman Harry Roque announced on Wednesday.



The capital region, the Philippines' economic center, is under Alert Level 4, the second most stringent classification in the government's new quarantine system.



The downgrade in the alert level will increase the permitted operational capacity of businesses, allowing business establishments to serve more clients.



Under the alert status, food businesses may operate in full capacity for take out and delivery while dine-in services will be permitted at 30% capacity. Personal care service establishments can also fill in up to 30% of their venue capacity. The same operational capacities will be implemented in closed and crowded venues and close contact activities. However, the allowed capacities for businesses with safety seals may increase by 10%.  



The venue capacities will not apply to areas under granular lockdowns.



Under Alert Level 4, the allowed operational capacity for dine-in and personal care services and in-person religious activities is just 20%.



Roque previously said Metro Manila has a "high" chance of being downgraded to Alert Level 3 because of a high vaccination rate, and the lower COVID-19 infections and intensive care unit utilization rate.



As of October 10, more than 77% of Metro Manila's eligible population have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while the utilization rate of its intensive care unit beds is at 69% or moderate risk.



The alert level system with granular lockdowns is being enforced only in Metro Manila, but the government is considering proposals to expand it in other areas.

 





Other classifications





The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) has also placed the following quarantine classifications:



Modified enhanced community quarantine



    
	
  • Apayao
    • 
	
  • Kalinga
    • 
	
  • Batanes
    • 
	
  • Bulacan
    • 
	
  • Bataan
    • 
	
  • Cavite
    • 
	
  • Rizal
    • 
	
  • Laguna
    • 
	
  • Naga City
    • 
	
  • Zamboanga City
    • 
	
  • Zamboanga del Norte
    • 




General community quarantine with heightened restrictions



    
	
  • Abra
    • 
	
  • Baguio City
    • 
	
  • Ilocos Sur
    • 
	
  • Pangasinan
    • 
	
  • Cagayan
    • 
	
  • Isabela
    • 
	
  • City of Santiago
    • 
	
  • Nueva Vizcaya
    • 
	
  • Quirino
    • 
	
  • Quezon
    • 
	
  • Batangas
    • 
	
  • Bacolod City
    • 
	
  • Capiz
    • 
	
  • Lapu-Lapu City
    • 
	
  • Negros Oriental
    • 
	
  • Bohol
    • 
	
  • Zamboanga del Sur
    • 
	
  • Misamis Oriental
    • 
	
  • Cagayan de Oro City
    • 
	
  • Davao del Norte
    • 
	
  • Davao Occidental
    • 
	
  • Davao de Oro
    • 
	
  • Butuan City
    • 
	
  • Surigao del Sur
    • 




General community quarantine



    
	
  • Ilocos Norte
    • 
	
  • Dagupan City
    • 
	
  • Ifugao
    • 
	
  • Benguet
    • 
	
  • Tarlac
    • 
	
  • Lucena City
    • 
	
  • Occidental Mindoro
    • 
	
  • Oriental Mindoro 
    • 
	
  • Puerto Princesa
    • 
	
  • Marinduque
    • 
	
  • Albay
    • 
	
  • Camarines Norte
    • 
	
  • Aklan
    • 
	
  • Antique
    • 
	
  • Guimaras
    • 
	
  • Negros Occidental
    • 
	
  • Iloilo City 
    • 
	
  • Iloilo Province
    • 
	
  • Cebu City
    • 
	
  • Cebu Province
    • 
	
  • Mandaue City
    • 
	
  • Siquijor
    • 
	
  • Tacloban City
    • 
	
  • Zamboanga Sibugay
    • 
	
  • Misamis Occidental
    • 
	
  • Iligan City
    • 
	
  • Davao City
    • 
	
  • Davao Oriental
    • 
	
  • Davao del Sur
    • 
	
  • General Santos City
    • 
	
  • Sultan Kudarat
    • 
	
  • Sarangani
    • 
	
  • North Cotabato
    • 
	
  • South Cotabato
    • 
	
  • Agusan del Norte
    • 
	
  • Agusan del Sur
    • 
	
  • Surigao del Norte
    • 
	
  • Dinagat Islands
    • 
	
  • Cotabato City
    • 
	
  • Lanao del Sur 
    • 






The rest of the country will be placed under the most lenient modified general community quarantine.



The latest quarantine classifications will take effect on October 16 and will be enforced until the end of the month.



Revised green lane rules



The IATF has also revised the rules for the green lanes for arriving international passengers. The new rules will take effect starting October 14.



 



For fully vaccinated foreign nationals, a negative RT-PCR test shall be required to be taken within 72 hours prior to the departure from the country of origin. Upon arrival, no facility-based quarantine will be required but the passenger should self-monitor for any symptoms until the fourteenth day.  



Fully vaccinated Filipinos can choose to undergo facility-based quarantine until the release of a negative RT-PCR test taken in the quarantine facility upon arrival.



However, they will not be required to undergo a facility-based quarantine after getting a negative RT-PCR test within 72 hours prior to departure from the country of origin. The passenger, however, should self-monitor for any COVID-19 symptoms until the fourteenth day.



Unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or individuals whose vaccination status cannot be independently verified, and those vaccinated but failed to comply with the test-before-travel requirements shall undergo a facility-based quarantine until the release of a negative RT-PCR test taken on the fifth day. However, foreign nationals will be required to secure hotel reservations for at least six days.  



Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated minors traveling with their fully vaccinated parents or guardians will be required to observe the quarantine protocols that apply to their vaccination status. A parent or guardian shall accompany the child in the quarantine facility for the entire duration of the isolation period.



Countries, territories and jurisdictions that are on the green list are:



    
	
  • American Samoa
    • 
	
  • Burkina Faso
    • 
	
  • Cameroon
    • 
	
  • Cayman Islands
    • 
	
  • Chad
    • 
	
  • China (mainland)
    • 
	
  • Comoros
    • 
	
  • Republic of the Congo
    • 
	
  • Djibouti
    • 
	
  • Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
    • 
	
  • Hungary
    • 
	
  • Madagascar
    • 
	
  • Mali
    • 
	
  • Federated States of Micronesia
    • 
	
  • Montserrat
    • 
	
  • New Zealand
    • 
	
  • Niger
    • 
	
  • Northern Mariana Islands
    • 
	
  • Palau
    • 
	
  • Poland
    • 
	
  • Saba (Special Municipality of the Kingdom of Netherlands)
    • 
	
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon
    • 
	
  • Sierra Leone
    • 
	
  • Sint Eustatius
    • 
	
  • Taiwan
    • 
	
  • Algeria
    • 
	
  • Bhutan
    • 
	
  • Cook Islands
    • 
	
  • Eritrea
    • 
	
  • Kiribati
    • 
	
  • Marshall Islands
    • 
	
  • Nauru
    • 
	
  • Nicaragua
    • 
	
  • Niue
    • 
	
  • North Korea
    • 
	
  • Saint Helena
    • 
	
  • Samoa
    • 
	
  • Solomon Islands
    • 
	
  • Sudan
    • 
	
  • Syria
    • 
	
  • Tajikistan
    • 
	
  • Tanzania
    • 
	
  • Tokelau
    • 
	
  • Tonga
    • 
	
  • Turkmenistan
    • 
	
  • Tuvalu
    • 
	
  • Uzbekistan
    • 
	
  • Vanuatu
    • 
	
  • Yemen
    • 






To validate their vaccinate status, overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their spouse, parents, or children traveling in the Philippines or abroad, non-OFWs  vaccinated in the country and abroad, and foreigners vaccinated in the Philippines can present either their VaxCertPH digital certificate, international certificate of vaccination or prophylaxis (ICV) issued by the Bureau of Quarantine and World Health Organization (WHO), or the national digital certificate of the foreign government where they were vaccinated.  



"In the case of foreigners vaccinated abroad, they can present WHO-issued ICV, or the national digital certificate of the foreign government which has accepted VaxCertPH under a reciprocal agreement," Roque said.  



The IATF has also approved and adopted the revisions of the guidelines on the implementation of alert levels system for COVID-19 response in the pilot areas. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      GENERAL COMMUNITY QUAÂ­RANTINE
                                                      MODIFIED ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Isko's chief of staff quits, says departure not due to 'infighting'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Isko's chief of staff quits, says departure not due to 'infighting'


                              

                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Cesar Chavez, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno’s chief of staff,  has left his post to return to broadcasting, but he denied...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo in talks with Neri Colmenares, Sonny Matula for inclusion in Senate slate
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo in talks with Neri Colmenares, Sonny Matula for inclusion in Senate slate


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo is in talks with former Bayan Muna Rep. Neri Colmenares and Federation of Free Workers president...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Press freedom vital in nation&rsquo;s democracy &ndash; Duterte
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Press freedom vital in nation’s democracy – Duterte


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Press freedom is key to a nation’s democracy, President Duterte said, as some sectors criticized what they called the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duque willing to face Senate probe anew
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duque willing to face Senate probe anew


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III expressed willingness yesterday to again face the Senate Blue Ribbon committee “to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Concepcion pushes mandatory vaccination
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Concepcion pushes mandatory vaccination


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vaccination should be made mandatory for all qualified Filipinos now that large shipments of COVID-19 vaccines are arriving...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Go denies substitution speculations
                              


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 October 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Sen. Bong Go is committed to becoming a “working vice president” if he gets elected, making it clear that he is not running for the post only to be substituted by another candidate.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duque agrees officials should not be barred from attending Pharmally hearings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duque agrees officials should not be barred from attending Pharmally hearings


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Duque on Wednesday said he agreed with the health sector's call on Duterte to allow officials to attend Senate hearings...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte: Press freedom is 'vital in a nation&rsquo;s vibrant democracy'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte: Press freedom is 'vital in a nation’s vibrant democracy'


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte described press freedom as "vital in a nation’s vibrant democracy" as some sectors criticized...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace: Metro Manila to ease to Alert Level 3
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace: Metro Manila to ease to Alert Level 3


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
COVID-19 restrictions will ease further in Metro Manila as the government’s pandemic task force downgrades it to Alert...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 21.59% of Filipinos fully vaccinated against COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
21.59% of Filipinos fully vaccinated against COVID-19


                              

                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government has consistently fallen short of its target to vaccinate 500,000 people a day. In the last week, it has administered...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with