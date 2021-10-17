DOH logs 6,913 new COVID-19 infections, but three labs without data

A health worker looks at the lists during vaccination of minors at the Pasig City General Hospital on Oct. 15, 2021. The hospital is one of the sites for the pilot run of vaccinations for children ages 12 to 17 years old.

MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities reported 6,913 more coronavirus infections on Sunday, bringing the national caseload to 2,720,368.

In its latest bulletin released Sunday afternoon, the DOH reported a positivity rate of 12.5% out of 53,669 tests.

Active cases : 81,641 or 3.0% of the total

: 81,641 or 3.0% of the total Recoveries : 10,237 new additions, bringing the number to 2,598,052

: 10,237 new additions, bringing the number to 2,598,052 Deaths: 95, now 40,675 in total

According to the Department of Health, three labs were not able to submit their tallies for Sunday's final count.

However, the DOH added that the three labs only accounted for 0.5% of all samples tested and 0.5% of all positive individuals.

The country continues to battle a resurgence in cases driven by the hyper contagious Delta variant, which has also spread in neighboring countries.

It has been 579 days since the first enhanced community quarantine was hoisted over some parts of Luzon.

