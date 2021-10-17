DOH logs 6,913 new COVID-19 infections, but three labs without data
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities reported 6,913 more coronavirus infections on Sunday, bringing the national caseload to 2,720,368.
In its latest bulletin released Sunday afternoon, the DOH reported a positivity rate of 12.5% out of 53,669 tests.
- Active cases: 81,641 or 3.0% of the total
- Recoveries: 10,237 new additions, bringing the number to 2,598,052
- Deaths: 95, now 40,675 in total
According to the Department of Health, three labs were not able to submit their tallies for Sunday's final count.
However, the DOH added that the three labs only accounted for 0.5% of all samples tested and 0.5% of all positive individuals.
The country continues to battle a resurgence in cases driven by the hyper contagious Delta variant, which has also spread in neighboring countries.
It has been 579 days since the first enhanced community quarantine was hoisted over some parts of Luzon.
What's new today?
-
As of Sunday morning, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council has listed 611,705 individuals as being affected by the aftermath of Severe Tropical Storm Maring.
-
Per data from the Philippine National Police, 581 areas are under granular lockdown across the country, leading to 6,136 households or 22,024 individuals under lockdown.
-
The Trade Union Congress of the Philippines condemned what it called the "inhuman and illegal" imposition of a "no vaccine, no salary" scheme by some employers and urged the labor department to take action.
-
Bulacan, Apayao and Capiz will be under general community quarantine from October 18 to October 31, 2021, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque announced earlier Sunday.
-
Joint personnel of the PNP, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, Bureau of Customs, and Armed Forces of the Philippines confiscated some P1.656 billion worth of shabu during a buy-bust operation in Dasmariñas City, Cavite.
