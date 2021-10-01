Chiz Escudero files candidacy for Senate return

MANILA, Philippines — Sorsogon Gov. Chiz Escudero filed Friday his candidacy through his lawyer for a return to the Senate under the Nationalist People’s Coalition.

Prior to becoming Sorsogon governor, Escudero served as senator from 2007 to 2019, becoming the chairperson of the committees on justice and human rights, ways and means, national defense, environment and natural resources, and finance.

In 2016, he mounted a bid for the vice presidency with Sen. Grace Poe as his running mate, but failed to clinch the position, losing to Vice President Leni Robredo.

In the latest Pulse Asia survey, Escudero ranked in the third to fourth spot, with 47.9% of Filipinos saying that they will vote for him for senator. — Xave Gregorio