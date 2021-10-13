
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Isko's chief of staff quits, says departure not due to 'infighting'
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 13, 2021 | 5:17pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Isko's chief of staff quits, says departure not due to 'infighting'
This file photo shows Cesar Chavez, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno's former chief of staff.
File photo
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Cesar Chavez, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno’s chief of staff,  has left his post to return to broadcasting but denied that this was due to “infighting” within the presidential candidate’s team.



Chavez in a statement on his Facebook account said he took up the offer of the Manila Broadcasting Company which was extended as early as March this year.





"I told Mayor Isko about the offer and my intention to accept the same. Salamat Yorme sa pag-unawa, at pagkakataon makapagtrabaho sa Maynila (Thank you for understanding and for the opportunity to work for the city of Manila)," Chavez added.



Chavez, a former transport undersecretary, joined Moreno’s team as chief of staff in July 2019.






He said he "never regretted" being Moreno’s chief of staff, the offer he picked over two other government posts he had been offered.



"With this decision, my family is happy. So happy to be back to my first love, radio broadcasting. Am done now with my other love, the government," Chavez added.



Moreno, in the Kapihan sa Manila Bay media forum earlier on Wednesday, said Chavez cited health and family as reasons for leaving his post.



No infighting



Chavez denied that he left the mayor’s team due to supposed disagreements between him and the campaign team — as reported by Politiko.



"No infighting in Isko’s camp," he told reporters covering the Manila beat.



The announcement of Chavez’s resignation came a week after Moreno formalized his bid for Malacañang by filing his certificate of candidacy on October 4.



Lito Banayo, Moreno’s campaign strategist, also confirmed that Chavez had told Moreno of the offer to return to broadcasting in September. He said Chavez officially quit his post as chief of staff on September 30.



He also said that he was with the Manila mayor when Chavez informed the latter of leaving his team.



"I said that’s a great opportunity and the mayor said it would be a good career move since he really loves being a broadcast journalist," Banayo also said.



He dismissed the report of alleged infighting that led to Chavez’s resignation as “intrigue.” — Kristine Joy Patag


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      2022 POLLS
                                                      ISKO MORENO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Noli de Castro backs out of 2022 Senate race                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Noli de Castro backs out of 2022 Senate race


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Veteran news anchor Noli de Castro stated that he is backing out from the 2022 senatorial race, saying that he would serve...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo in talks with Neri Colmenares, Sonny Matula for inclusion in Senate slate
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo in talks with Neri Colmenares, Sonny Matula for inclusion in Senate slate


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo is in talks with former Bayan Muna Rep. Neri Colmenares and Federation of Free Workers president...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 9 in 10 Filipinos worried about getting COVID-19 &mdash; SWS
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
9 in 10 Filipinos worried about getting COVID-19 — SWS


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The survey found that a record-high 91% of 1,200 adult respondents were concerned that anyone in their family might catch...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Robredo, Isko should join forces to defeat Marcos&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Robredo, Isko should join forces to defeat Marcos’


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno should make sacrifices to defeat the administration candidate and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Maring' outside PAR but still enhancing habagat
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Maring' outside PAR but still enhancing habagat


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
State weather bureau PAGASA said Maring will continue the southwest monsoon or "habagat," which will bring rains over Bataan,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Quarantine no longer mandatory for fully-vaccinated inbound travelers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Quarantine no longer mandatory for fully-vaccinated inbound travelers


                              

                                 12 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Starting October 14, foreign nationals who are fully vaccinated will instead be required to present a negative RT-PCR...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace: Metro Manila to ease to Alert Level 3
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace: Metro Manila to ease to Alert Level 3


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 47 minutes ago                              


                                                            
COVID-19 restrictions will ease further in Metro Manila as the government’s pandemic task force downgrades it to Alert...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 21.59% of Filipinos fully vaccinated against COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
21.59% of Filipinos fully vaccinated against COVID-19


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The government has consistently fallen short of its target to vaccinate 500,000 people a day. In the last week, it has administered...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Moreno says running to duplicate Manila projects, not to 'run against anybody'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Moreno says running to duplicate Manila projects, not to 'run against anybody'


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said he is running for presidency in 2022 polls so his projects in the capital may be duplicated...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines tops 40,000 coronavirus deaths
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines tops 40,000 coronavirus deaths


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Wednesday's new cases brought the Philippines' total COVID count to 2,690,455.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with