Noli de Castro backs out of 2022 Senate race
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 13, 2021 | 9:21am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Noli de Castro backs out of 2022 Senate race
Noli De Castro is seen in TV Patrol moments before ABS-CBN went off air on May 5, 2020.
ABS-CBN News via YouTube, screen grab
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Veteran news anchor Noli de Castro stated Wednesday that he is backing out from the 2022 senatorial race, saying that he would serve the people better if he would continue working in broadcasting.



"Kasabay ng pagdarasal sa Poong Nazareno, napag-isip-isip kong mas makatutulong ako sa pagbibigay ng boses sa ating mga kababayan sa pamamagitan ng pamamahayag,” De Castro said in a statement as reported by his home network ABS-CBN.





(Along with praying to the Black Nazarene, I got to thinking that it would better help our people by giving them a voice through broadcasting.)



De Castro thanked the Aksyon Demokratiko party and its standard bearer, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, for accepting him to the party.



The veteran newsman's decision to withdraw his candidacy came less than a week since he bid farewell to ABS-CBN to mount a senatorial bid.



De Castro previously topped the 2001 senatorial race, garnering 16.1 million votes. But he did not finish his six-year term after he was elected vice president in 2004.



During his term, he was appointed by then President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo as the chairman of Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council. 



He returned to broadcasting after his vice presidential stint ended in 2010. He served as the anchor of ABS-CBN's primetime newscast "TV Patrol" and hosted a morning radio program. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Gaea Katreena Cabico


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

