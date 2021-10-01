




































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
LIVE updates: Filing of COCs for 2022 elections
                        

                           
PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
October 2, 2021 | 8:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
LIVE updates: Filing of COCs for 2022 elections
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines (First published on Oct. 1, 2021; 7:05 a.m.) — Witness the country's next top leaders submit their certificates of candidacy at the Commission on Elections.



The filing will run from October 1 to 8 at an outdoor tent of Sofitel Philippine Plaza in Pasay City.



[LIVE updates feed will load below. Can't view the updates below? Click here.]









                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022
                                                      2022 POLLS
                                                      CERTIFICATE OF CANDIDACY
                                                      COC
                                                      COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
                                 Duterte mulls US trip to express gratitude for vaccines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte mulls US trip to express gratitude for vaccines


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte on Thursday night said he may visit the United States to personally thank its government and the American...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Duterte wants shorter quarantine for arriving travelers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte wants shorter quarantine for arriving travelers


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte wants the quarantine period for arriving travelers shortened from 14 to seven days, citing the government's...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Robredo transfers voter registration to Camarines Sur town
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo transfers voter registration to Camarines Sur town


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo has transferred her voter registration from Naga City to Magarao town in Camarines Sur, her spokesperson...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 PHAPI: Severe, critical COVID-19 cases increasing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PHAPI: Severe, critical COVID-19 cases increasing


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Severe and critical cases of COVID-19 have increased, the head of the Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines Inc....

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 House takes protective custody of Pharmally exec who admitted face shield tampering
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House takes protective custody of Pharmally exec who admitted face shield tampering


                              

                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The House of Representatives has taken protective custody over Pharmally officer Krizle Mago following her disappearance from...

                                                         


      

         

            
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Legarda is the first national candidate to file COC at 8 am, seeks re-election as Senator
                              


                              

                                 October 2, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Three-term Senator, now Deputy Speaker, Loren Legarda filed her candidacy as Senator at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City early morning today.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Comelec urges bets: No early campaigning
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec urges bets: No early campaigning


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Elections yesterday reminded candidates who have already filed their certificate of candidacy for the May...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 PNP probes crime links to campaign funds
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP probes crime links to campaign funds


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Authorities should dig deeper into suspected connections of robbers, kidnappers and even wanted persons still on the loose...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 DOH justifies extension of Alert Level 4 in Metro Manila
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH justifies extension of Alert Level 4 in Metro Manila


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Authorities need more evidence to downgrade the Alert Level 4 status in the National Capital Region, which has been extended...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Duterte frowns on COVID-19 booster shots
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte frowns on COVID-19 booster shots


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
After calling out rich nations for administering COVID-19 booster shots, President Duterte urged Filipinos to refrain from...

                                                         


      

         

            
