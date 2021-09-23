Metro Manilaâ€™s COVID-19 reproduction number down to 0.99 â€” OCTA

Metro Manila’s COVID-19 reproduction number down to 0.99 — OCTA

A tricycle taxi driver wearing a face mask to protect himself against the COVID-19 coronavirus waits for customers on a street in Manila on September 7, 2021, a day before the authorities lift a stay-at-home order amid record infections fueled by the contagious Delta variant.

MANILA, Philippines — The reproduction number in Metro Manila and some areas in the country continues to improve, the OCTA Research said on Thursday

OCTA Research fellow Guido David said the reproduction number in the capital region decreased to 0.99 from 1.03 reported on Tuesday, signaling the beginning of the “recovery process.”

The figure refers to the number of persons an individual positive for COVID-19 can infect. Ideally, the reproduction number needs to be less than 1.

David also said the seven-day average of cases in the region was 4,674, down by 20% from last week’s 5,839.

“We are seeing the effects of granular lockdown. We haven't seen a spike in cases yet,” the OCTA fellow said in Filipino.

“This means our interventions that aim to bring down the number of cases continue to be effective. We’re hoping this will continue until the end of the year,” he added.

Decline in reproduction number was also seen in other areas: Cavite (0.87), Laguna (0.90), Bulacan (0.86), Cebu City (0.66) and Davao City (0.99).

The Philippines has so far reported over 2.4 million COVID-19 cases, including 37,228 deaths, since the start of the pandemic. Of the total, 6.7% are active cases. — Gaea Katreena Cabico