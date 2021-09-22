House OKs bill to institutionalize UP-DND accord

The University of the Philippines community gathers at Quezon Hall on January 19, 2020, to protest the termination of the 1989 UP-DND Accord which bars state forces from entering the school’s campuses.

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives has approved on third and final reading a measure that would institutionalize the 1989 accord between the University of the Philippines and the Department of National Defense.

A unanimous vote by 179 members of the lower chamber brought House Bill 10171 closer to passage. A similar proposal had been filed and remains pending in the Senate.

The Duterte administration early this year nixed the said accord with UP on unproven claims that the state-run institution is aiding the armed communist movement through recruiting its students.

Signed in 1989, the deal barred entry of government troops to any UP campus without prior notifying school administrators.

Critics of the move have since warned that the abrogation could harm academic freedom in the university, as well as shrink spaces for expressing dissent.

"Our work is not done," said the Office of the UP Student Regent. "Let us continue to achieve unities and strengthen our calls."

Apart from prohibiting state forces' entry without prior notification, some of the bill's provisions include mandating university officials, when requested by law enforcers, to "extend the necessary assistance in law enforcement within the premises of the campuses."

It also disallows subjecting students, faculty members, or employees to custodial investigation without prior notice to the university president, chancellor or dean.

The exception would be if in the presence of a counsel of choice of the student, faculty or employee, or with the counsel appointed by officials.

Further, UP security forces would be enjoined to work with the Philippine National Police to share information and resources "to combat crime and help ensure law and order in the campuses."

In a House hearing in May, UP student leaders stressed passing the measure would be crucial, as they report some no longer feel safe within their campus.

"There are even death threats sent to members of faculty and students through texts, through chats, and even as personal message to their own addresses," said Student Regent Renee Co. "There has been harassment, physical and verbal. There have been reports they were being surveillanced and there has also been detention."

Senators have assailed the DND's move to terminate the accord with UP. In January, 10 members of the upper chamber indicated opposition to the abrogation, less than a majority to pass the measure. — Christian Deiparine