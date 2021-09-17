80,809 cops fully vaccinated for COVID-19 â€” Eleazar






































































 




   







   















Headlines
                        
80,809 cops fully vaccinated for COVID-19 — Eleazar
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 17, 2021 | 3:09pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
In this July 13, 2020, photo, police officers of Kamuning Station 10 wear masks during the flag-raising ceremony.
The STAR  /  Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police on Friday reported that more than 80,000 of its personnel have completed their COVID-19 shots. 



That figure translates to 36.32% of the entire 221,000 members of the police force, according to its chief Police General Guillermo Eleazar. 



Some 57.97% or 131,326 of the PNP have since received their initial dose. 



Eleazar said that leaves a remaining 10,506 that have yet to be jabbed. He added they look to complete inoculations on cops by end of the year. 



In July, the Quezon City Police figured in controversy after the 51 cops it deployed during President Rodrigo Duterte's final State of the Nation Address tested positive for COVID-19. 



The Department of Health called it a breach in protocol after it was discovered that cops were still waiting for results of their swab test.



Eleazar relieved the police station's commander, Police Lt. Col. Cristine Tabdi, over the incident due to command responsibility. 



The PNP has had 37,916 coronavirus infections as of September 17. 



Of that, 2,584 active cases remain, with 113 deaths and 35,219 recoveries. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
