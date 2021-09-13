




































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
DOH logs 20,745 new COVID-19 cases
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 13, 2021 | 4:01pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
DOH logs 20,745 new COVID-19 cases
Photo shows the Philippine General Hospital in Manila, the country's largest coronavirus referral facility
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Monday reported 20,745 new coronavirus cases to push the country's total to 2,248,071.



Active cases were down by 1,658 from the 181,951 on September 12. DOH said five laboratories did not turn in screening results. 



    
	
  • Active cases: 180,293 or 8.0% of the total
    • 
	
    
	
  • Recoveries: 22,290, bringing the number to 2,032,471
    • 
	
    
	
  • Deaths: 163, or now 35,307 in total
    • 




New school year amid COVID-19 



    
	
  • Classes in the Philippines reopened again virtually amid the pandemic, with government yet to allow a safe return to classrooms. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • The Philipine Genome Center said it is cutting back RT-PCR testing services to focus more on detecting cases of COVID-19 variants in the country. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • Authorities reported 640 more infections of the Delta variant. This brought the country's total to 2,708. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • Some two million doses of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the Philippines. 
                                                      COVID-19 TALLY PHILIPPINES
                                                      DELTA VARIANT
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      DISTANCE LEARNING
                                                      PHILIPPINE GENOME CENTER
