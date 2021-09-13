DOH logs 20,745 new COVID-19 cases
September 13, 2021 | 4:01pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Monday reported 20,745 new coronavirus cases to push the country's total to 2,248,071.
Active cases were down by 1,658 from the 181,951 on September 12. DOH said five laboratories did not turn in screening results.
- Active cases: 180,293 or 8.0% of the total
- Recoveries: 22,290, bringing the number to 2,032,471
- Deaths: 163, or now 35,307 in total
New school year amid COVID-19
- Classes in the Philippines reopened again virtually amid the pandemic, with government yet to allow a safe return to classrooms.
- The Philipine Genome Center said it is cutting back RT-PCR testing services to focus more on detecting cases of COVID-19 variants in the country.
- Authorities reported 640 more infections of the Delta variant. This brought the country's total to 2,708.
- Some two million doses of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the Philippines.
