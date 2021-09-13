DOH logs 20,745 new COVID-19 cases

Photo shows the Philippine General Hospital in Manila, the country's largest coronavirus referral facility

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Monday reported 20,745 new coronavirus cases to push the country's total to 2,248,071.

Active cases were down by 1,658 from the 181,951 on September 12. DOH said five laboratories did not turn in screening results.

Active cases: 180,293 or 8.0% of the total



Recoveries: 22,290, bringing the number to 2,032,471



Deaths: 163, or now 35,307 in total

