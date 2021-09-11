â€˜Sara to seek reelection as Davao City mayorâ€™

‘Sara to seek reelection as Davao City mayor’

Mayor Christina Garcia said Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio is firm on her decision not to run for president after her father, President Duterte announced his acceptance of PDP-Laban’s endorsement of him as its vice presidential bet in next year’s elections.

MANILA, Philippines — After announcing her decision not to run for president, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has opted to seek reelection in next year’s polls, her spokesperson Mayor Christina Garcia-Frasco of Liloan, Cebu said Thursday.

“The fact of the matter is Mayor Sara and the President made an agreement that only one Duterte will run (for national post) in 2022. And Mayor Sara is being true to her word,” Frasco said in an interview with “The Chiefs” on One News Thursday night.

Frasco said Carpio has set her sights on running for a third term as mayor of Davao.

“Since she is not running for a national position, then the local position is open for her and that is the position that she will be running for,” Frasco said.

On whether Carpio might have a change of heart if Duterte decides to back out, Frasco called such scenario hypothetical.

While Frasco is still hoping that Carpio would eventually lead the country, she said it may not be next year.

“I still personally harbor the hope that she will lead our country one day, perhaps not in 2022,”she said.