




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Ex-Duterte adviser Yang, Pharmally execs surface at Senate hearing amid controversy
                        

                           
Bella Perez-Rubio - Philstar.com
September 10, 2021 | 4:56pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Five Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. executives and former presidential economic adviser Michael Yang finally surfaced at a Senate Blue Ribbon hearing on Friday after the panel cited them in contempt and ordered their arrest for flouting its subpoenas. 



The committee's probe on the "deficiencies" in pandemic spending has largely centered on Pharmally which was awarded the bulk of pandemic contracts by the government worth P8.68 billion despite its recent incorporation in 2019 with a paid-up capital of just P625,000. 





President Rodrigo Duterte's former economic adviser Yang has been linked by Sen. Risa Hontiveros to the controversial firm because he sits as chairman of the Full Win Group of Companies whose directors are also incorporators of Pharmally. 



Yang, who also goes by Yang Hong Min, told senators through a translator that he is currently at a hotel in Davao City. He also confirmed that his current place of residence is in Forbes Park, Makati City, where the Senate's security unit tried to serve two subpoenas to him. 



Officers of the Blue Ribbon Committee on Tuesday reported that a driver in that residence claimed Yang did not live there even though a parcel for a certain Nancy Yang arrived moments later. 



Meanwhile, one of five Pharmally executives Morhit Dargani told senators that he is currently in Los Angeles. He said he left the Philippines for Dubai on August 18.






Four other executives of the firm also attended the hearing Friday after being cited in contempt by senators. They are: 



    
	
  • Twinkle Dargani
    • 
	
  • Krizle Grace U. Mago
    • 
	
  • Justine Garado
    • 
	
  • Linconn Ong
    • 




Pharmally's chairman Huang Tzu Yen, who first surfaced at the hearing on September 7, was also in attendance on Friday.



He and his father Huang Wen Lie, chairman of Pharmally International Holding Company Ltd., are wanted in Taiwan for alleged financial crimes.



The younger Huang told senators last week that he was not aware of his father's whereabouts, claiming that they have been estranged since early 2020. 



Alleged 'link' between Michael Yang, Pharmally to be subpoenaed 



A subpoena for a certain Rose Nono Lin was also ordered by the Blue Ribbon's chairman, Sen. Richard Gordon, upon the motion of Sen. Hontiveros. 



Lin's name was one of two bared by Hontiveros last week because she, along with a certain Gerald Cruz are incorporators of Pharmally and also sit as directors of Yang's company Full Win. 



Yang on Friday denied any links to Pharmally but later backtracked and confirmed that the firm previously approached him and was present at a 2017 meeting with its executives and Duterte. 



He also said he had nothing to do with the awarding of contracts to Pharmally. 



Yang was among the individuals whom Duterte defended in a recorded address aired last week where he again lambasted senators for probing his government's spending of pandemic funds.



 He also defended former Budget Undersecretary Lloyd Christopher Lao who was officer-in-charge of the department's procurement service when it first awarded the controversial pandemic contracts to Pharmally.   



"Anong masama kung magbayad ako ng utang (What's wrong if I pay my debts)?" Duterte said then. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19
                                                      RICHARD GORDON
                                                      RISA HONTIVEROS
                                                      RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      SENATE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Uncalled for': Roque under fire over outburst on doctors in IATF meeting
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Uncalled for': Roque under fire over outburst on doctors in IATF meeting


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
A leaked video of a September 7 meeting of the IATF showed Roque berating Dr. Maricar Limpin after the latter pleaded against...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Signal No. 3 up in parts of Cagayan, Babuyan Islands as 'Kiko' threatens extreme northern Luzon
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Signal No. 3 up in parts of Cagayan, Babuyan Islands as 'Kiko' threatens extreme northern Luzon


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
At 7 a.m., Kiko was located 235 km east northeast of Casiguran, Aurora with maximum winds of 185 kph and gusts...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US reiterates calls on China to abide by 2016 arbitral ruling                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US reiterates calls on China to abide by 2016 arbitral ruling


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The US Department of State said Secretary Antony Blinken "underscored the importance of freedom of navigation and respect...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US 7th Fleet: Nothing China says will deter us
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US 7th Fleet: Nothing China says will deter us


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Despite China’s new notification law, the United States sent a strong message that “nothing China says will deter...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Afghan refugees now in Philippines &ndash; DFA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Afghan refugees now in Philippines – DFA


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee Brago |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. confirmed on Wednesday night the arrival of the first Afghan refugees in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'Kiko' nears super typhoon status, Signal No. 4 up in Babuyan Islands
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Kiko' nears super typhoon status, Signal No. 4 up in Babuyan Islands


                              

                                 20 minutes ago                              


                                                            
PAGASA said Kiko (Chanthu) was last seen at 190 km east of Aparri in Cagayan. It is moving northwestward at a speed of 15...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Roque sorry for blowing top at doctor, but stands by comments
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Roque sorry for blowing top at doctor, but stands by comments


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque apologized Friday for exploding at a doctor during a meeting of the government’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines sees 17,964 more COVID-19 cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines sees 17,964 more COVID-19 cases


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Friday's new cases brought the Philippines' total COVID count to 2,179,770.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pandemic task force &lsquo;provisionally approves&rsquo; new coronavirus curbs for NCR
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pandemic task force ‘provisionally approves’ new coronavirus curbs for NCR


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government’s pandemic task force has “provisionally approved” new guidelines on coronavirus curbs which...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines gets 502,000 new AstraZeneca doses
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines gets 502,000 new AstraZeneca doses


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said most of the additional supply or 80% would go to local governments. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with