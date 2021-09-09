PRC cancels physician board exams in Metro Manila days before start

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission has cancelled the September 2021 Physican Licensure Examination in Metro Manila, as the country continues to grapple with record-high coronavirus infections.

PRC made the announcement just days before the first day of the test on September 11. The rest are scheduled on September 12, 18, and 19.

The commission's pronouncement, however, covers only those in the capital region.

It said the exams will proceed as scheduled across sites in Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legaspi, Lucena, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga City.

"Affected examinees in NCR may take the next succeeding examination without forfeiture of their examination fees," PRC added.

Medical students in August urged PRC to suspend the exam until the country controls the new uptick in cases.

The Philippine Medical Students' Association said PLE takers would shoulder extra financial and logistical burden should the postponement be made at a later date, leaving no time for adjustments.

In a statement on Thursday before PRC's announcement, the group shared they have received grievances from examinees with no word yet from the commission at the time.

"Many [have] lamented to us their struggles with the primary concern of health and safety," PMSA said. "Many of them cannot afford lodging near exam sites and would have to go home to their families who have comorbidities or are unvaccinated."

Exams continue even in 'high-risk' areas

The PLE is held twice a year, or on March and September. Apart from it, PLE also cancelled the qualifying assessment for foreign medical professionals this month.

Metro Manila is under the Department of Health's Alert Level 4, with the exception of the City of Manila.

Areas under said alert level means its COVID-19 risk classification is moderate to critical, and its health care utilization rate is above 70%.

Six provinces where the exams will proceed are also under DOH's high-risk classification: Baguio in Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan de Oro in Northern Mindanao, Davao in Davao Region, Iloilo in Western Visayas, Lucena in Calabarzon, and Tuguegarao in Cagayan Valley.