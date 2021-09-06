'Jolina' seen to make landfall over Northern Luzon on Thursday â€” PAGASA

'Jolina' seen to make landfall over Northern Luzon on Thursday — PAGASA
MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression "Jolina" slightly intensified and is seen to make landfall on Thursday, PAGASA said.
The agency in its latest bulletin said the weather disturbance was last seen at 205 kilometers east southeast of Guiuan in Eastern Samar.
It now packs 55 kilometers per hour, peak winds and gusts of up to 70 kph. Jolina moves westward at a speed of 15 kph.
PAGASA said Jolina is forecast to become a tropical storm on Wednesday, and make landfall over Northern Luzon on Thursday.
It will return to tropical depression status as it moves over the rugged terrain of the area, and is seen to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday.
"However, the public is advised to continue monitoring for possible changes in the track forecast in the succeeding bulletins," the agency added.
These areas remain under Signal No. 1 as of 11 a.m. of September 6:
- Sorsogon
- Northern Samar
- Samar
- Eastern Samar
- Dinagat Islands
- Siargao Islands
- Bucas Grande Islands
Weather forecasters added Jolina would bring moderate to heavy rains in the next 24 hours over Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte including Siargao, as well as Bucas Grande Islands.
Northern Cebu, Bohol, Camiguin, and the rest of Eastern Visayas, meanwhile, would experience light to moderate with ocassional heavy rains.
"Under these conditions, isolated to scattered flash flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible," PAGASA said, "especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps."
On coastal waters, Jolina is seen to bring moderate to rough seas over the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao.
PAGASA also advised small seacrafts to take precautionary areas when out in the sea, while inexperienced mariners were warned against navigating in the said conditions.
Jolina is the 10th storm to enter the Philippines this year. Last week, the agency said two to three storms are expected inside the country this September.
Forecast Position:
- Tuesday morning: 185 km east southeast of Catarman, Northern Samar
- Wednesday morning: 180 km east of Daet, Camarines Norte
- Thursday morning: In the vicinity of San Mariano, Isabela
- Friday morning: 330 km west of Sinait, Ilocos Sur
— Christian Deiparine
Follow this page for updates on Jolina, the tenth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippines on 2021. — Main photo from JTWC
