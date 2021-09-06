'Jolina' seen to make landfall over Northern Luzon on Thursday â€” PAGASA






































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
'Jolina' seen to make landfall over Northern Luzon on Thursday — PAGASA
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 6, 2021 | 12:55pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
'Jolina' seen to make landfall over Northern Luzon on Thursday — PAGASA
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression "Jolina" slightly intensified and is seen to make landfall on Thursday, PAGASA said.



The agency in its latest bulletin said the weather disturbance was last seen at 205 kilometers east southeast of Guiuan in Eastern Samar. 





It now packs 55 kilometers per hour, peak winds and gusts of up to 70 kph. Jolina moves westward at a speed of 15 kph. 



PAGASA said Jolina is forecast to become a tropical storm on Wednesday, and make landfall over Northern Luzon on Thursday. 



It will return to tropical depression status as it moves over the rugged terrain of the area, and is seen to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday. 



"However, the public is advised to continue monitoring for possible changes in the track forecast in the succeeding bulletins," the agency added.



These areas remain under Signal No. 1 as of 11 a.m. of September 6: 



    
	
  • Sorsogon
    • 
	
  • Northern Samar
    • 
	
  • Samar
    • 
	
  • Eastern Samar
    • 
	
  • Dinagat Islands
    • 
	
  • Siargao Islands
    • 
	
  • Bucas Grande Islands 
    • 




Weather forecasters added Jolina would bring moderate to heavy rains in the next 24 hours over Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte including Siargao, as well as Bucas Grande Islands. 



Northern Cebu, Bohol, Camiguin, and the rest of Eastern Visayas, meanwhile, would experience light to moderate with ocassional heavy rains. 



"Under these conditions, isolated to scattered flash flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible," PAGASA said, "especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps."



On coastal waters, Jolina is seen to bring moderate to rough seas over the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao. 



PAGASA also advised small seacrafts to take precautionary areas when out in the sea, while inexperienced mariners were warned against navigating in the said conditions. 



Jolina is the 10th storm to enter the Philippines this year. Last week, the agency said two to three storms are expected inside the country this September. 



Forecast Position: 



    
	
  • Tuesday morning: 185 km east southeast of Catarman, Northern Samar
    • 
	
  • Wednesday morning: 180 km east of Daet, Camarines Norte
    • 
	
  • Thursday morning: In the vicinity of San Mariano, Isabela
    • 
	
  • Friday morning: 330 km west of Sinait, Ilocos Sur
    • 




— Christian Deiparine


                        


                        

                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      NORTHERN LUZON
                                                      PAGASA
                                                      TROPICAL DEPRESSION
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: September 6, 2021 - 11:33am                           


                           

                              
Follow this page for updates on Jolina, the tenth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippines on 2021. — Main photo from JTWC

                           

                           

                              

                                 September 6, 2021 - 11:33am                              


                              
Tropical Depression Jolina slightly intensifies as it moves over the Philippine Sea, PAGASA says.



At 10 a.m., Jolina was located 205 km east southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar or 230 km east northeast of Surigao City, with winds of 55kp and gusts of 70 kph. It is moving westward at 15 kph.



Tropical Cyclonw Wind Signal No. 1 is up in Sorsogon, Northern Samar, Samar Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Siargao Islands and Bucas Grande Islands.

                           

                           

                              

                                 September 6, 2021 - 8:41am                              


                              
The low pressure area east of Eastern Samar has developed into Tropical Depression Jolina at 2 a.m. on Monday, state weather bureau PAGASA says.



At 4 a.m., Jolina was located 300 km east southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar or 310 km east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte with winds of 45 kph and gustiness of 55 kph.



Tropical Cycline Wind Signal No. 1 has been raised over Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Siargao Islands and Bucas Grande Islands.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
  Latest
  Trending
