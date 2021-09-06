




































































 




   

   









4 areas under Signal No. 1 as LPA develops into Tropical Depression Jolina
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 6, 2021 | 8:30am

                           

                        

                                                                        
This Sept. 6, 2021 satellite image shows Tropical Depression Jolina, which is forecast to bring moderate to heavy rains over some areas in Visayas and Mindanao.
MANILA, Philippines — Four areas in Visayas and Mindanao have been placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 as the low pressure area east of Surigao del Norte develops into a tropical depression.



State weather bureau PAGASA hoisted TCWS No. 1 over Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Siargao Islands and Bucas Grande Islands as Tropical Depression Jolina moves west southwestward at 20 kph.





At 4 a.m., Jolina was located 300 km east southeast of Guian, Eastern Samar or 310 east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte.



It has winds of 45 kph and gusts of up to 55 kph.



The tropical depression is forecast to make landfall over Northern Luzon by Friday.



"'JOLINA' is forecast to remain a tropical depression until its potential landfall over Northern Luzon, when it is forecast to weaken into an area of low pressure," PAGASA said.



PAGASA said Jolina may bring moderate to heavy rains, as well as strong winds with occarional gusts in areas under TCWS No. 1.



Jolina may also bring moderate to rough seas over the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao.



"Considering these developments, the public and disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to take all necessary measures to protect life and property," PAGASA said.



  • Tuesday morning: 130 km east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar
  • Wednesday morning: 215 km east of Virac, Catanduanes
  • Thursday morning: 125 km north northeast of Virac, Catanduanes or 330 km east of Infanta, Quezon
— Patricia Lourdes Viray


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

