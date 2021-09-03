




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Restaurateur urges government: Allow dine-in at 40-50% capacity
                        

                           
Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
September 3, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Restaurateur urges government: Allow dine-in at 40-50% capacity
This June 15, 2020, photo shows health protocols being implemented at a restaurant and mall in Quezon City during the first day of allowing dine-in services amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The STAR  /  Michael Varcas, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The government should consider allowing restaurants to offer dine-in services at 40 percent capacity to help the sector recover, a restaurateur said.



Advent Manila Hospitality Group Inc. president Andrew Masigan made the push for allowing dine-in services during an interview with “The Chiefs” on Cignal TV’s One News on Wednesday night as he said restaurants cannot survive on takeout alone.



“If we can be allowed (to offer dine-in at), 50 percent, 40 percent, that is workable. At least, we can pay payroll. At least, our employees will not go hungry or would not worry about where their next meal will come from because at the moment, it’s all being shouldered by the corporation itself or the business owner himself,” he said.



Restaurants in areas under modified enhanced community quarantine like the NCR, are limited to offering takeout and delivery.



Masigan said restaurants are also supporting the vaccine bubble being proposed by presidential adviser for entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion instead of implementing lockdowns to help them recoup losses.



Under the proposed vaccine bubble, vaccinated individuals would be allowed in establishments in malls such as restaurants, salons and gyms following the presentation of a vaccine card, while the unvaccinated would have to show a negative reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction or antigen test result within 48 hours prior to entry.



Earlier, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez had proposed that restricted sectors during lockdowns such as dine-in restaurants, personal care service establishments as well as indoor and outdoor exhibits be allowed to operate at 20 percent capacity for vaccinated workers and customers to encourage vaccination and help restore jobs.



“One thing is for sure. The lockdowns cannot go on indefinitely and lockdowns cannot be hoisted each time there is a surge. It’s just not a viable solution,” Masigan said.



He said many businesses currently lack cash flow and if more of them are unable to pay their loans, non-performing debts of banks would continue to pile up which may lead to the collapse of the financial system.



Masigan, who is also an economist and sits in the Spanish Chamber of Commerce and European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, also said restrictions on face-to-face classes in schools are among the reasons for capital flight.



“The policy of the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases) to not allow children to go to school is appearing or emerging to be the biggest reason for capital flight because foreigners and expats are leaving in alarming numbers together with capital and expansion plans. It’s been a year and a half, and their children have not been in school and it’s not healthy for their mental well-being,” he said.



As a solution, he said the country may implement face-to-face classes with fully vaccinated teachers and staff and allow students to only traverse from the home to the campus.



With a majority of students not yet vaccinated, he said there should be regular testing every two weeks.



“I think public schools need to be subsidized, but the private ones I think have the bandwidth to be able to charge…Testing is part of the equation to fight this pandemic and leading toward normalcy. That has to be put part of the equation,” he said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DINE-IN
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Creation of 'China desks' at PNP offices seen to proceed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Creation of 'China desks' at PNP offices seen to proceed


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The Philippine National Police and the Ministry of Public Security of the People’s Republic of China moved to strengthen...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace shrugs off info that some Pharmally execs are wanted in Taiwan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace shrugs off info that some Pharmally execs are wanted in Taiwan


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang Thursday shrugged off information that some officials of Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. - the biggest...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines sees 16,621 new COVID-19 cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines sees 16,621 new COVID-19 cases


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The 16,621 more COVID-19 cases on Thursday pushed the country's total to 2,020,484.


                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP chief admits viral stuntmen caught on camera are cops
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP chief admits viral stuntmen caught on camera are cops


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
“Let this serve as a warning that we will not tolerate this kind of misbehavior because as police officers, we should...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gov't lowers price cap for RT-PCR tests
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gov't lowers price cap for RT-PCR tests


                              

                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The new price cap for RT-PCR testing will take effect on September 6.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Restaurateur urges government: Allow dine-in at 40-50% capacity
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Restaurateur urges government: Allow dine-in at 40-50% capacity


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The government should consider allowing restaurants to offer dine-in services at 40 percent capacity to help the sector recover,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Noche Buena food makers urged not to hike prices
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Noche Buena food makers urged not to hike prices


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Trade and Industry is calling on manufacturers of Noche Buena or Christmas Eve meal items to keep current...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOLE: 4,700 firms hit by COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOLE: 4,700 firms hit by COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Out of the more than 48,000 companies inspected, around 4,700 firms reported they have employees who got infected with COVID-19...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Budget cut to hamper multiple voting days&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Budget cut to hamper multiple voting days’


                              

                                                                  By by Sheila Crisostomo And Mike Frialde |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The cut in the 2022 budget of the Commission on Elections may hinder the chances of holding next year’s polls for more...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Entire Philippines should be vaccinated first before boosters &ndash; Palace
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Entire Philippines should be vaccinated first before boosters – Palace


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The government can already buy COVID-19 booster shots, but administering them will have to wait until the vaccination of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with