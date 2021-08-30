2-3 storms seen in Philippines in September â€” PAGASA






































































 




   

   









2-3 storms seen in Philippines in September — PAGASA
                        

                           
Philstar.com
August 30, 2021 | 5:22pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
2-3 storms seen in Philippines in September — PAGASA
Undated file photo shows individuals braving the rains with their umbrella
The STAR / Andy Zapata Jr., File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Weather bureau PAGASA on Monday said the Philippines may see two to three storms this coming September. 



The agency's forecast is based on the number of weather disturbances that enter the country during this month in the previous years. 



Weather specialist Ariel Rojas said those that make landfall usually hit Luzon and Samar Island. But he added storms have the highest chance of making landfall in the northeastern tip of Luzon, or over Cagayan Valley. 



"What we're showing is only a guide of the climatological track of storms in September," he added in Filipino. 



Nine storms have entered the Philippines so far this 2021, with the country seeing 20 on average per year. 



PAGASA said the storms expected in September would be called: "Jolina," "Kiko" and "Lannie." 



Rainy end for August 



The agency added there is no possible storm inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility in the next two to three days. 



It is, however, the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone that would continue to affect the country and bring rains in select areas.



For Tuesday, PAGASA said rainy weather condition could be expected in Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Bicol and Mimaropa. 



Rains and thunderstorms are seen by afternoon and at night in Northern Luzon, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administration Region, Central Luzon and Palawan.



PAGASA added the same could be expected in Visayas and in Mindanao. 

 


                        


                        

                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

