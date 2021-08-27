17,447 new COVID-19 cases push Philippines' count to 1.91 million

COVID-19 patients pictured inside the chapel of Quezon City General Hospital on Aug. 19, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Friday reported 17,447 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country's overall count to 1,916,461.

Today's numbers saw active cases up by 10,610 from the 131,921 on August 26. It is the second highest since the pandemic hit in 2020, next only to the 18,332 last Monday, August 23.

The Department of Health said one laboratory did not submit test results.

Active cases : 142,531 or 7.4% of the total

: 142,531 or 7.4% of the total Recoveries : 6,771, bringing the number to 1,741,089

: 6,771, bringing the number to 1,741,089 Deaths: 113, or now 32,841 in total

COVID-19 deaths up, too