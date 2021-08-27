




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
COVID-19 deaths in Philippines also up apart from new cases — DOH
                        

                           
Christian Deiparine - Philstar.com
August 27, 2021 | 12:02pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
COVID-19 deaths in Philippines also up apart from new cases â€” DOH
Health workers at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute attend to patients at the triage set up at the hospital lobby on Aug. 15, 2021.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is also seeing an increase in coronavirus deaths along with its current uptick in infections, the Department of Health said on Friday. 



Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told a briefing that the country is now averaging 106 fatalities per day as of August 24.





That number, she added, is nearing the 135 in April this year, when cases were also up and many areas were in hard lockdown. 



"During the past it was observed that a significant increase in cases is usually coupled with similar increase in COVID-19 deaths," Vergeire said in mixed English and Filipino. "As cases go up, so too with deaths.



The country's toll has stood at 32,728 as of August 26. It followed three days of authorities tallying more than 200 of those who died from the disease.






But Vergeire also sought to explain that DOH's reported number of deaths include as well those who passed away in earlier months. 



In those instances, she said local governments turn in data late as they are still validating the fatalities.



"So included in that pool are deaths from previous months that are only being reported now," the health official added in Filipino. "Deaths are going up and we are monitoring this closely."



Vergeire said, too, that the agency is studying the severity of COVID-19 of those who died. 



The Philippines is battling a fresh wave of coronavirus cases that officials have continued to refuse calling a "surge."



Experts have suggested that this new increase may be driven by more infectious variants of the SARS-CoV-2, such as the Delta which has been reported in all regions.



Yesterday, DOH's epidemiology bureau chief warned the country may see new "peaks" in infections in the coming weeks.


                        


                        

                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-DPWH chief highlights PNoy&rsquo;s infrastructure legacy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-DPWH chief highlights PNoy’s infrastructure legacy


                              

                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Former public works and highways secretary Rogelio Singson has highlighted the strategic policy reforms and infrastructure...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Government prodded to act on vaccine tripartite agreements
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Government prodded to act on vaccine tripartite agreements


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla yesterday thanked the national government for giving an additional 60,000 COVID-19 jabs to the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines among 5 countries yet to reopen schools since 2020 &mdash; UNICEF
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines among 5 countries yet to reopen schools since 2020 — UNICEF


                              

                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
UNICEF noted that the Philippines is among the five countries in the world that have not reopened classes since the COVID-19...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Economic losses down to P74 billion a week
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Economic losses down to P74 billion a week


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Economic losses due to lockdown measures in Metro Manila and nearby provinces have gone down to P74 billion per week and may...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 IATF reviewing policy on face-to-face classes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IATF reviewing policy on face-to-face classes


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Members of the government’s pandemic task force are preparing a presentation that would help President Duterte decide...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 DOLE urged to investigate 'intensified' labor violations amid lockdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOLE urged to investigate 'intensified' labor violations amid lockdown


                              

                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Labor group Kilosang Mayo Uno on Thursday called on the Department of Labor and Employment to act on and investigate what...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte to run for VP since he thought Sara won't seek presidency &mdash; Palace
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte to run for VP since he thought Sara won't seek presidency — Palace


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte is pushing through with his plan to run for vice president next year because he has the "perception"...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Working conditions, better jobs abroad prompt health worker resignations
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Working conditions, better jobs abroad prompt health worker resignations


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
As the Philippines struggles to keep up with COVID-19, pressure continues to pile up on hospitals, which had been battling...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace to have DICT explain if StaySafe app is of any use
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace to have DICT explain if StaySafe app is of any use


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
StaySafe was designed to unify the contact-tracing efforts in the Philippines and was made mandatory by the national government...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: Delta variant detected in all regions except BARMM
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: Delta variant detected in all regions except BARMM


                              

                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Dr. Alethea De Guzman, director of the DOH Epidemiology Bureau, said in a briefing that BARMM is the lone region without a...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with