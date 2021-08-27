COVID-19 deaths in Philippines also up apart from new cases â€” DOH

COVID-19 deaths in Philippines also up apart from new cases — DOH

Health workers at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute attend to patients at the triage set up at the hospital lobby on Aug. 15, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is also seeing an increase in coronavirus deaths along with its current uptick in infections, the Department of Health said on Friday.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told a briefing that the country is now averaging 106 fatalities per day as of August 24.

That number, she added, is nearing the 135 in April this year, when cases were also up and many areas were in hard lockdown.

"During the past it was observed that a significant increase in cases is usually coupled with similar increase in COVID-19 deaths," Vergeire said in mixed English and Filipino. "As cases go up, so too with deaths.

The country's toll has stood at 32,728 as of August 26. It followed three days of authorities tallying more than 200 of those who died from the disease.

But Vergeire also sought to explain that DOH's reported number of deaths include as well those who passed away in earlier months.

In those instances, she said local governments turn in data late as they are still validating the fatalities.

"So included in that pool are deaths from previous months that are only being reported now," the health official added in Filipino. "Deaths are going up and we are monitoring this closely."

Vergeire said, too, that the agency is studying the severity of COVID-19 of those who died.

The Philippines is battling a fresh wave of coronavirus cases that officials have continued to refuse calling a "surge."

Experts have suggested that this new increase may be driven by more infectious variants of the SARS-CoV-2, such as the Delta which has been reported in all regions.

Yesterday, DOH's epidemiology bureau chief warned the country may see new "peaks" in infections in the coming weeks.