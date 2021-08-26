POEA: Less than 900 slots left for overseas deployment of health workers

File — Healthcare workers wave to residents of an adjacent condominium who showed support to frontliners.

MANILA, Philippines —The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration on Thursday said there are less than 900 slots remaining for healthcare workers looking to be deployed abroad out of the total 6,500 permitted by the government's pandemic task force this year.

"The 6,500 slots are almost running out because we continue to deploy HCWs to countries of destination," POEA Administrator Bernard Olalia told state TV partially in Filipino.

"Kung hindi po ako magkakamali, less than 900 na lang po yung naiiwan doon sa 6,500 cap (If I'm not mistaken, there are less than 900 slots remaining the 6,500 cap)."

Olalia said POEA is still accepting applications, hiring and deploying healthcare workers, especially nurses.

After the previous deployment cap of 5,000 was reached early in June, the government's pandemic task force adjusted the ceiling to 6,500.

Healthcare workers under government-to-government labor agreements are exempted from the deployment ceiling.