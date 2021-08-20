




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
SC to be physically open during MECQ period; Metro Manila courts to continue operating online
                        

                           
Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
August 20, 2021 | 4:16pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
SC to be physically open during MECQ period; Metro Manila courts to continue operating online
A COVID-19 vaccine recipient passes by a sign on coronavirus prevention at Placido Del Mundo Elementary School in Quezon City on March 23, 2021. 
The STAR  /  Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court and its offices will be physically open again during the modified enhanced community quarantine period while Metro Manila courts will continue to conduct trials via videoconferencing.



Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo issued Memorandum Order 73-2021 reiterating limited personal filing to the high court.





“In view of the declaration of modified enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila from August 21 to 31, the different offices in the Supreme Court shall be physically opened starting August 23, but with a reduced work force,” Gesmundo said.



Metro Manila shall transition to MECQ starting August 21 to August 31.



But even with the opening of SC to users, Gesmundo stressed that filing or service of pleadings and other court submissions shall be done through registered mail or services of accredited private couriers or through electronic mail, following existing guidelines.



Personal filing through the Docket Receiving Section of the Judicial Records Office may only be done for “exceptionally urgent matters” and only after the concerned personnel from the said docket section have cleared it with, and received confirmation from the proper Office.



Citing the “still alarming number of reported daily COVID-19 infections, the SC will be operating on reduced workforce starting Monday, Gesmundo said in a separate memorandum.



“Accordingly, the skeleton staff of up to maximum of 25% of the work force for each office/service shall be allowed to physically report in the said offices/services, except in the offices of the Chief Justice and Associate Justice,” he added.



The chief of offices or services shall determine the employees who will physically report on a rotation basis and monitor their health condition. Other employees will continue to work from home to ensure that offices shall be fully operational.



The heads of offices shall continue to comply with the submission of monthly accomplishment reports of their employees under WFH arrangement within the first five days of the month, Gesmundo also said.



Metro Manila courts



Court Administrator Midas Marquez meanwhile issued Circular 114-2021 directing appellate collegiate courts, judges of second and first level courts and court personnel that all other courts in Metro Manila shall continue to be physically closed under MECQ.



“They shall continue to operate online and conduct videoconferencing hearings only for urgent incidents and cases,” Marquez said.



These cover, but are not limited to, applications for bail, releases due to dismissal of cases or acquittal, habeas corpus, applications for temporary protection orders for Violence against Women and Children cases and analogous circumstances.



First level courts are Municipal and Metropolitan Trial Courts, while second level are those Regional Trial Courts.



The affected courts shall be reached through their hotlines and email addresses found on the SC website.



Marquez also said the filing and service of pleadings during the MECQ period shall be suspended and resume seven calendar days from the first physical reopening of the court.



“The essential judicial offices in all courts shall maintain the necessary skeleton staff to attend to all urgent matters and concerns,” he added.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ALEXANDER GESMUNDO
                                                      MODIFIED ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE
                                                      SUPREME COURT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Task force to put Metro Manila, Laguna under MECQ until August 31
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Task force to put Metro Manila, Laguna under MECQ until August 31


                              

                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
 The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has approved placing Metro Manila and Laguna...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Olympic medalists receive new vehicles as reward
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Olympic medalists receive new vehicles as reward


                              

                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Celebrating with Filipinos the country’s best-ever Olympic performance, United Asia Automotive Group Inc. is rewarding...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines to focus on buying US vaccines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines to focus on buying US vaccines


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Yes, we’re exploring to buy more (Sinovac doses). But our plan is, once the majority of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine doses...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo: Don&rsquo;t take offense at COA reports                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo: Don’t take offense at COA reports


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
“Hindi natin dapat minamasama ‘yung mga reports na ‘to," Vice President Leni Robredo says.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Quarantine passes no longer needed under MECQ in Metro Manila
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Quarantine passes no longer needed under MECQ in Metro Manila


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Quarantine passes will no longer be required in Metro Manila during the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine period, Metro...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Only 474 in BuCor's more than 48,000 inmates vaccinated
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Only 474 in BuCor's more than 48,000 inmates vaccinated


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Only 474 out of the more than 48,000 Persons Deprived of Liberty in Bureau of Corrections facilities have so far been...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 582,500 AstraZeneca shots procured by private sector arrive in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
582,500 AstraZeneca shots procured by private sector arrive in Philippines


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
A shipment of 582,500 doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine procured by private firms and local governments arrived...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House set to resume sessions on Monday
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House set to resume sessions on Monday


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The House of Representatives will resume session next week after the two-week enhanced community quarantine  in Metro Manila,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PhilHealth circulars complicate hospital reimbursements
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PhilHealth circulars complicate hospital reimbursements


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
A series of circulars issued by the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. complicated the process for reimbursement claims since...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tropical depression Isang enters Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tropical depression Isang enters Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tropical Depression Isang entered the Philippine area of responsibility yesterday but will not affect current weather systems...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with