SC to be physically open during MECQ period; Metro Manila courts to continue operating online

A COVID-19 vaccine recipient passes by a sign on coronavirus prevention at Placido Del Mundo Elementary School in Quezon City on March 23, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court and its offices will be physically open again during the modified enhanced community quarantine period while Metro Manila courts will continue to conduct trials via videoconferencing.

Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo issued Memorandum Order 73-2021 reiterating limited personal filing to the high court.

“In view of the declaration of modified enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila from August 21 to 31, the different offices in the Supreme Court shall be physically opened starting August 23, but with a reduced work force,” Gesmundo said.

Metro Manila shall transition to MECQ starting August 21 to August 31.

But even with the opening of SC to users, Gesmundo stressed that filing or service of pleadings and other court submissions shall be done through registered mail or services of accredited private couriers or through electronic mail, following existing guidelines.

Personal filing through the Docket Receiving Section of the Judicial Records Office may only be done for “exceptionally urgent matters” and only after the concerned personnel from the said docket section have cleared it with, and received confirmation from the proper Office.

Citing the “still alarming number of reported daily COVID-19 infections, the SC will be operating on reduced workforce starting Monday, Gesmundo said in a separate memorandum.

“Accordingly, the skeleton staff of up to maximum of 25% of the work force for each office/service shall be allowed to physically report in the said offices/services, except in the offices of the Chief Justice and Associate Justice,” he added.

The chief of offices or services shall determine the employees who will physically report on a rotation basis and monitor their health condition. Other employees will continue to work from home to ensure that offices shall be fully operational.

The heads of offices shall continue to comply with the submission of monthly accomplishment reports of their employees under WFH arrangement within the first five days of the month, Gesmundo also said.

Metro Manila courts

Court Administrator Midas Marquez meanwhile issued Circular 114-2021 directing appellate collegiate courts, judges of second and first level courts and court personnel that all other courts in Metro Manila shall continue to be physically closed under MECQ.

“They shall continue to operate online and conduct videoconferencing hearings only for urgent incidents and cases,” Marquez said.

These cover, but are not limited to, applications for bail, releases due to dismissal of cases or acquittal, habeas corpus, applications for temporary protection orders for Violence against Women and Children cases and analogous circumstances.

First level courts are Municipal and Metropolitan Trial Courts, while second level are those Regional Trial Courts.

The affected courts shall be reached through their hotlines and email addresses found on the SC website.

Marquez also said the filing and service of pleadings during the MECQ period shall be suspended and resume seven calendar days from the first physical reopening of the court.

“The essential judicial offices in all courts shall maintain the necessary skeleton staff to attend to all urgent matters and concerns,” he added.