Phivolcs: Magnitude 5.3 quake strikes waters off Davao Oriental

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 5.3 earthquake on Saturday morning struck waters off Davao Oriental, state seismologists reported.

The quake, tectonic in origin, hit 175 kilometers south 56º east of Governor Generoso at 9:27 a.m. It had a depth of focus of 23 kilometers.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology in its bulletin said the quake was an aftershock of the magnitude 7.1 quake that struck the same area on August 12, Thursday.

Phivolcs said no aftershocks or damage are expected.

Several other quakes, including a magnitude 5.3 quake at 3:00 a.m. and a magnitude 4.4 quake at 5:45 a.m. were reported by Phivolcs to have jolted the same area earlier today.