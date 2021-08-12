â€˜No major damageâ€™ after magnitude-7.1 Davao Oriental quake

MANILA, Philippines — The magnitude-7.1 quake that struck waters off Davao Oriental at 1:46 a.m. on Thursday did not deal major damage to buildings based on the initial assessment of disaster response officials.

“Initial assessment so far, no major damages,” National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council spokesperson Mark Timbal told reporters in a text message, noting that assessments by local disaster response officials are still ongoing.

The tremor, which was caused by the movement of earth’s crust, had a depth of 39 kilometers and struck 95 kilometers east of Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental, according to Phivolcs.

Phivolcs said in its report on the temblor that it expects damage and aftershocks.

State seismologists said the quake had the following intensities at these areas: