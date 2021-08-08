




































































 




   







   















LGUs set to give out cash aid this week
In a statement, Año said necessary preparations have to be put in place before payouts are made in accordance with prevailing health protocols, as Metro Manila or the National Capital Region is under enhanced community quarantine until Aug.20.
                           Romina Cabrera (The Philippine Star) - August 8, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The distribution of P10.8 billion in cash assistance or ayuda among residents of Metro Manila will begin by the middle of this week, according to Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año.



Local government units (LGUs) are given 15 days initially to complete the distribution of the cash assistance, but the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said the distribution period may be extended upon request.



The DILG has signed joint guidelines for the release and distribution of ayuda, with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Department of National Defense (DND).



Joint memorandum circular No. 3 outlines the implementing guidelines for the distribution of the cash aid, pegged at P1,000 per qualified individual or a maximum of P4,000 per family.



“The target beneficiaries of these ayuda in NCR are the low-income individuals and families identified by the LGUs who are physically residing, permanently or temporarily, or present in the city or municipality under ECQ, at the time of the ECQ declaration,” Ano said.



DILG Undersecretary Epimaco Densing said that individuals who received ayuda in the last two payouts would still be eligible to receive the latest assistance if they are still in areas under ECQ.



On Friday, the Department of Budget Management released the P10.8-billion cash aid to Metro Manila LGUs as stated in the Local Budget Circular No. 138.



The DSWD will provide technical assistance to LGUs while the DILG shall monitor or supervise the management and distribution of the ayuda.



Año said that all LGUs are mandated to create grievance and appeals committees to address problems that may arise in the process.



Densing noted that funds for ayuda in other provinces placed under ECQ, such as Laguna, have yet to be downloaded to LGUs.



The Philippine National Police (PNP), said its chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, will assist LGUs in the distribution of ayuda.



Eleazar yesterday ordered police commanders to coordinate with local officials to ensure the distribution of cash aid would not turn into super spreader events.



He stressed that minimum public health and safety standards must be maintained at payout sites.



                                                      AYUDA
                                                      ECQ
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
